KFC Getting Rid of a Menu Classic Nationwide

While Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell gets more attention for its seemingly endless menu drama, sister brand KFC actually sort of paved the way. It used gimmick products like the KFC Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken patties instead of buns, to get a lof of media attention.

In many ways, the chicken chain ushered in the current era of stunts that make people wonder whether the chain is serious. The KFC chicken-flavored lip balm is a key example of that where it was real, but it's hard to think the chain was doing anything more than trying to get media and social media attention.

Now, the fast food giant has another change planned and fans of the brand may not like it. KFC plans to start the year by phasing out a popular menu item in favor of another one that customers may not like as much.

KFC Makes a Big Menu Change

KFC is making a switch and dropping its Popcorn Chicken, from the menu. The snack-size chicken menu item has been around since 1992. It was dropped and brought back a couple of times. The popcorn chicken will again be phased out of the KFC menu in the beginning of this year.

KFC is replacing the Popcorn Chicken with Chicken Nuggets made with all white meat, according to a tip given to The Fast Food Post. The Chicken Nugget is bigger than the Popcorn Chicken.

Popcorn Chicken has a lot of fans and there are some practical reasons why some people, especially parents, may like it. Kids have bite-size chicken and parents may not have to cut the Popcorn Chicken in half like they may do with a bigger Chicken Nugget.

If the national rollout is the same as the test market, the new Chicken Nuggets will be sold in three options, 8, 12 or 36 pieces. None of which would be considered "snack size" like the Popcorn Chicken.

KFC has dropped Popcorn Chicken before so it's possible this could be a temporary change. The fast-food chain has also dropped its fan-favorite Chocolate Chip Cookie.

KFC Menu Changes Continue

KFC has found yet another way to anger its customer base over in Australia. The Aussie KFC has the Zinger box, which has come with a Zinger burger, three wings, hot chips, potato with gravy plus a beverage.

"Since adding ‘Hot and Crispy’ to our permanent menu, we’ve put a new spin on our Zinger Box, offering it with two pieces of Hot and Crispy instead of three Wicked Wings,” per a spokesperson for KFC to News.com.au.

This change has sparked an outcry, and KFC responded, "But fear not, Zinger Box fans, you can still get your hands on the classic Zinger Box with three Wicked Wings if that’s the way you swing. Just ask our friendly team or update in the KFC App.”

Fast-food chains have been tweaking their meal deal and value menu offerings based on rising food costs. This has been common in the U.S. where multiple chains have tweaked prices and/or changed quantities of certain items in various deals.