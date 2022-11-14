Taco Bell Debuts a New Spin on an Old Favorite

Taco Bell's menu is always getting an upgrade and fans are going to like its latest offering.

If there's one thing Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report darling Taco Bell isn't familiar with, it's becoming stagnant.

After 60 years in business, the Tex-Mex chain has managed to reinvent itself time and time again, staying in favor of the younger generations for one decade after the next. From its snarky Twitter voice to naming gay icon Lil Nas X its "chief impact officer," the brand really knows what it's doing.

It speaks volumes that even after the Mexican Pizza debacle Taco Bell went through earlier in 2022 where the menu favorite left, returned, and left again due to supply miscalculations (but is back for good now), fans continue to crowd into its drive-thrus.

In the meantime, the Bell keeps experimenting with everything from basic tacos to piling all its signature ingredients atop a giant Cheez-It. But the brand understands that its long-devoted fans enjoy the classics just as much as they do these bizarre inventions (case in point: Doritos Locos Tacos).

and now with its latest new menu item, Taco Bell balances perfectly between the old favorites and a little bit of something new.

What's New on Taco Bell's Menu?

If you go to your local Taco Bell on November 17, the chain will have a few brand new treats for you to try if you're already a fan of its signature Nacho Fries.

The two new items are 7-Layer Nacho Fries and a 7-Layer Nacho Fries Burrito, which are graduating to the main menu after a test run in Orlando, according to the Fast Food Post.

The 7-Layer Nacho Fries sound a lot like the Nachos BellGrande, but with Nacho Fries as the base rather than tortilla chips and some added goodies on top, including seasoned beef, guacamole, black beans, shredded cheddar, low-fat sour cream, nacho cheese sauce, and chipotle sauce. These will retail for $3.99.

The 7-Layer Nacho Fries Burrito is basically the same thing, but crammed inside a warm burrito instead and selling for $3.49 (you save money by foregoing the bowl, it seems).

Both items are "limited" but the company has not said how long the new items will be on the menu.

Taco Bell's Twitter Presence Has Slowed

Typically this kind of promotion would be all over Taco Bell's typically active Twitter, but in a highly uncharacteristic move, the chain hasn't tweeted since Nov. 3. As other high-profile brands back away from Twitter since it's acquisition by Elon Musk on Oct. 27, one might wonder if Taco Bell is considering a similar move.

Here lies the rub: leaving Twitter would create a painful void for many a brand that has used the social media platform to stay engaged with its fanbase. Taco Bell, for instance, has two million followers there.

But thanks to its successful engagement with Gen Z, it's already got 2.4 million followers on TikTok -- and it has been active there within the last two days. Its content there is a lot sillier too thanks to the platform's short film format, so even if it does shut the door on Twitter, it seems the Bell will continue to capture the allegiance of its fans.