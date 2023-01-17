Taco Bell Bringing Back Hugely Popular (Very Limited) Offer

The fast-food chain did something very different last year and now it plans to repeat the delicious stunt.

Taco Bell bring a "can't stop, won't stop" approach to fast food. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report changes its menu so often that customers can practically assume that something new will be offered pretty much every week or two.

Sometimes these are pretty easy changes. Adding a new sauce allows the Mexican chain to switch up a number of menu items making them "new," but really just variants on what was already there.

That's not to say, however, that Taco Bell does not push boundaries. It certainly has been willing to try new things that don't generally appear on Mexican restaurant menus by giving a new spin on the item that makes it feels like it belongs.

Nacho Fries fits that bill. Usually, offering French fries on a Mexican menu, is a bit like when your local Chinese place has fries and chicken nuggets. They're usually for the people who aren't daring and willing to try things outside their comfort zone.

In some ways, Nacho Fries are that, but they're a unique spin on fries using seasoning that ties to the rest of the menu while serving them up with a side of nacho cheese sauce that you won't find on the menu at McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report or even Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report (which does have some interesting fry varieties).

Now, Taco Bell is bringing back another past menu item -- one that only appeared for a single week -- that's also a unique take on something you probably don't expect from a Mexican fast-food chain.

Image source: Taco Bell

Taco Bell Plans to Bring Back Chicken Wings

Taco Bell first added wings to its menu in early Jan, of 2022. At the time, the chain said that the availability would be limited and the offer sold out quickly. The wings were coated in queso seasoning and accompanied by spicy ranch dipping sauce.

At the time the wings first hit the chain's menu, the company linked them to Nacho Fries and celebrated the fast-food giant's ability to make familiar foods unique.

"Taco Bell is no stranger to taking a familiar favorite and putting a unique spin on it (nacho fries, anyone?!) and wings are the latest creation from the test kitchen masterminds," the company said in a press release.



Now, the wings are returning to Taco Bell starting Jan, 19, according to the Fast Food Post.

"Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Wings feature bone-in wings (a combination of drums and flats) fried up until extra crispy and then dusted with an orange-colored bold Mexican queso seasoning for an added kick of flavor," the website shared. "Each order includes five Crispy Chicken Wings served with a side of spicy ranch dipping sauce for a suggested price of $6.99 -- that’s a dollar up from a year ago when they were last seen on the menu."

In addition, Taco Bell will offer a Game Day Wings Box which will include eight crispy-fried Chicken Wings, four Crunchy Tacos, one Mexican Pizza, and two Spicy Ranch dips, for $22.

Taco Bell Has Picked the Right Time for Wings

When Taco Bell offered this promotion in 2022, chicken prices were near all-time highs. That's why the chain limited the promotion to a week and made it an "until we sell out" offer. Taking that approach maximized publicity but also capped the chain's risk in selling a pricey item.

Now, chicken prices have plummeted but they may not stay down for long.

David Maloni, food-service-supply-chain analyst and president of Datum FS, told Restaurant Business Online that chicken prices have bottomed and will move higher over the next six months.

“There are signs that chicken producers have started to pull back on production,” he said. “Margins for chicken producers declined to historically low levels and feed prices are elevated. These lower chicken prices are not sustainable in the long run.”