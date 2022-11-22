Skip the Cooking, These Restaurants are Open for Thanksgiving

The holidays can bring with them a lot of pressure for the host of festivities. Cooking a turkey for the whole group is work in and of itself, but then you have to prepare your home, make sure there are enough seats, and make sure you leave the Poo-Pourri prominently displayed in the bathroom. All of that effort isn't even accounting for dishes and cleanup once everyone has gone home to slip into a food-coma.

Thanksgiving is all about gathering with your loved ones and enjoying a good meal, but if the work gets in the way, what's a family to do? Whether you're spending the holiday solo and looking to be where the people are or you want to feed the whole crew with minimal hassle, there are all kinds of food joints ready to do the heavy lifting for you.

Diners, Donuts, & Buffets

Thanksgiving may be all about turkeys and stuffing, but breakfast food is good anytime. If you and yours want to celebrate surrounded by the warm smells of maple syrup, there are a few diners open. Reliable favorites like Denny’s (DENN) - Get Free Report, Waffle House, and IHOP (DIN) - Get Free Report will be serving up their classic breakfast menu items, and in some cases will also have Thanksgiving-style turkey plates available, too.

National buffet chain Golden Corral will be open during the holiday and adding a whole lineup of Turkey Day foods. And Cracker Barrel will also be serving Thanksgiving meals all day, though it's recommended that you use the app to join the waitlist early. Cracker Barrel is also hosting a to-go ready-to-serve Thanksgiving meal, which you can reserve online.

Of course, you might just be looking for some coffee and donuts to fuel the big day. It's likely that your local Dunkin Donuts (DNKN) - Get Free Report will be open for regular or adjusted holiday hours. The same goes for Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report, so call ahead to check on Thanksgiving hours.

In fact, no matter where you plan to go, it doesn't hurt to call ahead and check the hours. All of these restaurants will be back to normal open-to-close schedules bright and early on Black Friday.

Dine-In Restaurants

As for a more traditional sit-down dinner, some of your classic favorites will have open locations. Applebees will be serving its usual menu, as will Buffalo Wild Wings, Friday's, and Ruby Tuesdays. Boston Market will be doing a Thanksgiving menu for dine-in customers only. Marie Callender’s will also be available for Thanksgiving day pickup

There are plenty of other restaurants serving their take on a delicious Thanksgiving meal. If you'd like turkey with an Italian twist, try Brinker International (EAT) - Get Free Report restaurant Maggiano's Little Italy is taking reservations for the day. Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant will also have special offerings, or you can arrange for catering to come set up and tear down the whole dang event for you!

If you want to celebrate an American holiday surrounded by rock 'n' roll Americana, Hard Rock Cafe has a Thanksgiving menu and is taking reservations. Ruth’s Chris Steak House (RUTH) - Get Free Report is also offering a turkey day meal for dine-in or take-out, and you can make a reservation for either. Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão is also taking reservations for its own Thanksgiving menu.

Fast Food & Delivery

If you don't want to make a fuss over dinner, several of your favorite fast-food giants will have stores open for regular or limited business hours. McDonald’s (MCD) - Get Free Report, Popeye’s (PLKI) , Sonic, Subway, and Wendy's WEN will all be open for anyone looking for a drive-thru fix.

Of course, if you want to stay in your pajamas and have the food come to you, pizza is always a classic choice. Both Domino's and Papa John's PZZA will be open for pickup and delivery.