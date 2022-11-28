Red Lobster Puts New Spin on its Famous Biscuits

One would think that the most famous menu item from a restaurant called Red Lobster would feature the eponymous lobster.

But one would be wrong because the first thing that comes to mind when someone says "Let's go to Red Lobster" is definitely, without a doubt, the Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Warm, crumbly, soft, and a staple of the multi-national restaurant chain, the Cheddar Bay Biscuits weren't always a part of the brand's identity. In fact, when Red Lobster first opened in 1968, there was nary a biscuit on the menu. Those wouldn't come until 20 years later when the seafood chain was looking for something to replace their hushpuppies, which were underselling.

It took a few tries, including an experiment phase with Texas-style toast, but eventually, the culinary team decided that biscuits were the way to go. Instead of the traditional sugar, the biscuit was packed with garlic and cheddar cheese. Though it premiered on the menu with the boring name “hot cheese garlic bread”, the later-dubbed Cheddar Bay Biscuit was destined to become a fan favorite. You can even buy the biscuit mix for your home pantry, or try your hand with one of several copycat recipes.

Red Lobster Announces New Cheddar Bay Shrimp

Now, the Red Lobster is bringing its beloved biscuit breading to a whole new menu item. Another popular Red Lobster favorite, shrimp, can now come with a crispy batter based on the Thai Union company's smash-hit biscuits.

The Cheddar Bay Biscuit and shrimp combo was an easy match, Red Lobster's Chief Marketing Officer Patty Trevino said in a statement.

"Everyone loves our Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and our shrimp is a close second favorite, so it just made sense to finally put the two together! This first-ever mash-up is crispy, crunchy, and full of flavor that will keep you coming back for more," Trevino said.

The item is available as a shrimp selection of the Create Your Own Ultimate Feast. It includes a choice of two premium entrees, two shrimp selections, and two sides. In case that's not enough food, it also comes with unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Red Lobster also announced three new fall/winter-themed cocktails. The first is a sweet elderflower sangria called the Snowglobe Sangria. The Fireside Martini features spiced rum, amaretto, and Irish cream, while the Cran-Apple Smash combines cranberry juice with apple whiskey.

Red Lobster Celebrates the Season

Of course, seasonal treats aren't the only way the seafood chain is celebrating the fall and winter holidays. Red Lobster kicked off celebrations with its annual Veteran's Day lunch offer, offering Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw for free to those with military ID.

During the Give a Gift, Get a Gift holiday gift card promotion running through the end of December, for every $50 spent on a gift card, guests receive two bonus coupons for $10 to be used on orders $30 or more. Those $10 vouchers have to be used for dine-in and takeout only, but the gift cards? Not only can those buy a delicious dinner, but they can also be used at the Red Lobster merch store, which features, among many treasures, a Cheddar Bay Biscuit ugly Christmas sweater.