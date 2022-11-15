I Got an Early Peek at the New Starbucks Reserve. Here's What It's Like.

This is not the Starbucks you're used to (and that's a good thing).

Private brewing sessions with a roastmaster. Charcuterie plates, frittatas and tiramisu. A bar larger than most Starbucks stores and something called "cocktails to share."

In the eight years that passed since Starbucks opened its first Reserve Roastery in Seattle, the name has come to be associated with the chain's most high-end offerings -- they typically span multiple floors, have menus worthy of a bar or restaurant, and guide one through the process of brewing coffee to the finest details.

Along with a group of journalists from different publications, I got to tour the new Starbucks Reserve at the base of the Empire State Building before it opens to the public on November 16. The new location makes New York the only one in the world with two Roasteries as the first one opened in the Meatpacking neighborhood in 2018.

The 23,000-square-foot space spans three stories and flows right into the iconic New York landmark. The goal was to pay homage to the Empire State Building and its Art Deco style, so you'll notice an abundance of sleek geometric patterns, metallic colors, and straight lines in this Starbucks Reserve.

The bar and restaurant on the top floor, in particular, will give one the sense of being transported straight into the "Mad Men" era.

A Space And Menu Worthy Of Don Draper

At the same time, the Reserve Empire State Building has a number of modern art works from local artists across the five boroughs. I particularly liked one of two women connecting over coffee on the stairs between two stories.

While the ground floor is meant to be a walk-in shop where one can get coffee, souvenirs, and a selection of Princi treats (a high-end bakery Starbucks brand that started out of Milan), the top level functions as a full-on bar and restaurant.

We tasted dishes like the Mushroom Frittata with egg and shiitake mushrooms and the Sourdough Waffles with coffee-infused maple syrup. Fancy desserts both with and without coffee, such a flight of affogatos and everything from cannoli to chocolate mousses, are also available in abundance.

There is an extensive brunch menu full of dishes like eggs in purgatory but that will come later as the top floor restaurant will initially be open from 4 p.m. until close.

Designed For The 'Gram

While the food was great, the most unique feature of the Roastery was the drink menu. Along with signature Reserve cocktails like the Roastery Old Fashioned (hints of coffee in the classic drink) and Reserve Boulevardier (Reserve Coffee with bourbon, whiskey, Campari, vermouth, and vanilla flavors), the bar will serve something called "Cocktails to Share."

Designed for posting on Instagram as well as for sharing between friends, cocktails like the Big Apple Blossom and the Empire Negroni are served table-side in retro-style "fountains." Yes, there are multiple taps that you need only turn when you need more cocktail.

Something tells me this will be what draws in not just tourists coming to or from the Empire State Building, but those who want to try a cocktail from a tap.

I did try the edible flower that adds a tartness to the apple-flavored libation.

Being able to have alcohol in a Starbucks is one of the most unusual and beloved aspects of the Reserve experience and this location is going full force on the coffee connection through one of the year's biggest drink trends -- you can not only order the espresso martini but make it yourself with a brewmaster or taste different versions as part of a flight.

Bring Your Laptop, Brew Some Coffee

The bottom level stays true to the coffee shop experience. There is an extensive lounge area where visitors can both come on a first-come basis or reserve a meeting room.

The vibe is more laid-back and, dare I say, hipster with the local art and exposed beams.

We tried our hand at brewing a South American blend in a glass Chemex and tasted cold-pressed espressos both plain and as part of dessert-style drinks like the Iced Apple Americano and the Malted Milkshake with Black Lemon. I have written about how I don't really drink coffee unless it comes with a lot of sugar so the latter was one of my personal favorites.

Once the new location opens, the workshops and what Starbucks calls "Coffeehouse Experiences" can be booked ahead of time, or even as a walk-in if there's availability.

Given the location and the Reserve concept's acclaim in other locations, it's extremely likely that Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building will become extremely popular with both tourists and locals almost immediately after it opens.

While walking around, I could already visualize crowds of people lining up to try the tiramisu or clamoring for a place to park one's laptop on the bottom level.