McDonald's, in Deal With Netflix, Adds Unique Menu Item

French food and fast food don't really go together, at least in the American sense of what a quick and cheap meal entails.

While French cuisine in the U.S. often mean high-end restaurants with chefs meticulously fussing over every detail, that's not the country's only culinary contribution to the world.

Yes, high-end French chefs like Daniel Boulud, Eric Ripert, and Jean-Georges Vongerichten have well-earned reputations for their high-end restaurants, French cuisine is actually based on simple ingredients used well.

At the top end that may mean using carefully learned techniques to transform basic ingredients. France, however, also has a tradition of very simple meals based on a few high-quality items. Picture a baguette, some quality cheese, and a nice ham. Add in a glass of wine and you have a perfect meal that's portable, not fussy, and relatable to anyone.

Call it fast food, but it's a lot closer to what Panera Bread sells than it is to the menus at McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report or Restaurant Brands' (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King. With the baguette as a cultural staple, bakeries are a part of life in France in a way they aren't in much of America.

Now, McDonald's wants to participate in that national tradition as part of a deal with Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report. The deal celebrates the third season of the streaming giant's "Emily in Paris."

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

McDonald's Brings Back the McBaguette

In 1983 Burger King pioneered the tradition of borrowing staples from French cuisine when it introduced the Croissan'wich, which is what is sounds like: a breakfast sandwich served on a croissant. The Croissan'wich was novel at the time because croissants had not yet become an American staple.

So, you can blame/credit Burger King for the croissant becoming a breakfast staple in the U.S. That, of course, may have happened anyway -- croissants are largely butter, so Americans probably would have embraced them - but the Home of the Whopper does get an assist for speeding up the process.

McDonald's has never answered that move with a croissant breakfast sandwich of its own. It has, however, used the baguette as an option on its menu in France from time to time.

Now, it has brought back the McBaguette (that's the official name) in France in a deal with Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report to promote season 3 of "Emily in Paris."

McDonald's Menu Adds a French Staple

While McDonald's limited-time-offers can sometimes be fairly exotic, the McBaguette is actually pretty simple.

"McDonald's McBaguette offers two beef patties, lettuce, two slices of Emmental (Swiss) cheese, old-fashioned mustard sauce, and Dijon mustard served on a baguette," Brand Eating shared.

The global fast-food giant has never added the McBaguette in the U.S., but it has been an occasional menu item in France since it was introduced in 2012. In 2021, the chain also added a chicken version (which is not being offered this time).

"McDonald's' 'Emily in Paris' menu, which is a combo meal that includes a McBaguette, a medium side (you can choose from fries or deluxe potatoes [potato wedges], a medium drink, and two macarons (one cherry flavored and one brownie flavored)," Brand Eating reported.

This time, the chain has brought back the McBaguette to draw attention to "Emily in Paris, a series about an American woman moving to France to bring an American perspective to a French marketing firm. That's pretty much the type of thinking that led to items like the McBaguette and the Croiss'anwich.

And while the McBaguette won't be offered in the U.S., the fast-food leader and the streaming giant clearly expect the promotion to get global attention (so, mission accomplished).

