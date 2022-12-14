McDonald's Holiday Favorite Popping up at Select Locations

While McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report is known for its menu stability and generally has fewer seasonal items than its competitors, one does see some peppermint and red-and-green pop up there from year to year. For the second year in a row, U.S. locations have the Holiday Pie -- a dessert turnover filled with vanilla custard and topped with sugar crumbs and sprinkles.

McDonald's UK, meanwhile, has a much more extensive Christmas menu featuring a burger with Emmental cheese, a pie filled with mincemeat and custard, and a McFlurry filled with Celebrations candy.

The Peppermint Mocha -- espresso mixed with milk, peppermint chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and chocolate topping -- also routinely makes a reappearance at McDonald's restaurants around December but, up until now, was not available at U.S. restaurants. It is officially part of the McDonald's Canada holiday menu that also includes a Candy Cane Fudge McFlurry.

The People Are Tracking The Peppermint Mocha

Some Reddit commenters were already starting to despair when reports started to emerge that the sweet drink has been spotted at a few locations. Several industry observers reported ordering it at select restaurants across the country.

"You can also get a Peppermint Hot Chocolate which is the Peppermint Mocha minus the coffee (i.e. steamed milk mixed with peppermint chocolate syrup)," one wrote for industry site BrandEating.

The writer went one step further and said that those who ask for it may occasionally be able to score a Pumpkin Latte. The seasonal fall drink disappeared from the menu in November.

"Apparently, you can still get a Pumpkin Latte at my local McDonald's so you can try your luck (or check the app) to see if your restaurant still has the syrup available if that's something that tickles your fancy," the post reads.

While McDonald's take on the peppermint mocha has some dedicated fans, this type of drink is highly popular at many chains throughout the holidays. Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report first debuted it in 2002 and brought it back for a 20th anniversary run this season.

The Holidays, 'SZN Of Sharing' And More

A holiday promotion that's truly unique to the Golden Arches is its "SZN of Sharing." For the fourth year in a row, those who place orders through the chain's app will be entered for a chance to win free food and clothing featuring retro characters like the Hamburglar in the days leading up to Christmas.

But the truly valuable prize is the elusive McGold card that gets one free McDonald's food two times a week for the next 50 years. This year, McDonald's is giving three winners chosen randomly among those who ordered food online four cards each (one to keep and three to give away).

"Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists," McDonald's Chief Marketing Officer Tariq Hassan said in a statement at the start of the promotion. "And now, we'll make this McDonald's legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift -- a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends."