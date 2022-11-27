McDonald's Menu Makes a Huge Addition in Area it Rarely Changes

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report rarely brings new dessert items to the menu lineup. The fast-food chain has warm chocolate chip cookies, and for a fast-food's cookies they are pretty darn good. It also serves up its iconic baked apple pie, which is made into a little pocket of a gooey goodness to be eaten while on the run.

If you're wanting something cooler for dessert, the Oreo McFlurry is a great combination of soft serve and chocolate cookie goodness. McDonald's serves ice cream sundaes and cones, well some of the time. There are complaints that the machines are always down or being cleaned.

McDonald's also brings back its classic Shamrock Shake each year in March around St. Patrick's Day to fans' delight. The Shamrock Shake was first added to McDonald's menu back in 1970 with a mixture of McDonald's soft serve ice cream and mint flavors then topped off with a dollop of whip topping. In 2020, McDonald's shook up the shake a bit by adding Oreos to the Shamrock Shake.

Let's Give Them Something to Talk About

McDonald's has decided to shake up the mainstay dessert menu this holiday season. The chain is adding a new hot item back to its dessert menu, a Holiday Pie to go side by side with the hot apple pie already on its menu. The Holiday Pie is back for a limited time, and it isn't at all McDonald's.

The Holiday Pie is much like the baked apple pie on the menu. It's a dessert turnover pie that is doused with a sugar crumbs, covered in sprinkles and filled with vanilla custard. This hot dessert is selling at most McDonald's locations for $1.19 and $1.89 to make it a pair. The classic apple pie sells for $1.39 and two for $2.19, so the holidays have created magic in having this special menu item for a lower price than the main pie dessert.

The Holiday Pie debuted in 1999 is usually brought back each year, but you never know if it will be back at all locations or just a few. This is one of those things McDonald's leaves up to the franchise owners to decide if they want to bring back the Holiday Pie. So, if your local McDonald's doesn't bring it back each year, put a suggestion out to the manager that you'd like to see it come back. If enough people ask for an item, the restaurant usually will try to make it happen.

Iconic Fan Favorite Menu Items

McDonald's has long been the leader in the fast-food market and has some mainstay menu items that keep it there. McDonald's world-famous fries have been on the menu since 1955 and are one item that should never change.

McDonald's also has its iconic Big Mac with its two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.

Even McDonald's Coke might be a little different than most fast-food restaurants. Most soda drink syrup is transported to destinations in plastic bags, but Coca-Cola does something specific for McDonalds and only McDonalds. It is delivered and transported in stainless steel tanks.

While McDonald's doesn't make too many changes to its dessert menu, with the sweets it does have on its menu, they are good when they're available. Getting your hands on one of these Holiday Pies should be on the to-do list this holiday season, since you never know if it will be back at your area McDonald's again next year.