Chick-fil-A Offers a New Dining Experience

Chick-fil-A has been known for good service and politeness. In the drive thru Chick-fil-A employees will respond with “It’s my pleasure” when talking to customers and taking orders.

This type of customer service makes going to Chick-fil-A like walking into a different culture that the fast-food restaurant is known for. Its culture is about having a positive influence on those who come through the restaurant or through its drive-thru.

The Atlanta-based fast food chain's popularity extends beyond politeness as it has a strong chicken sandwich and nugget following. Chick-fil-A customers prefer the sandwich over the nuggets two out of three times, according to a Reddit Survey. Notably Chick-fil-A claims it didn’t invent the chicken sandwich, it just perfected it.

Long before the covid pandemic made delivery an important aspect of the fast-food industry, Chick-fil-A launched a delivery only location in Nashville, Tenn., in 2018, according to Nation’s Restaurant News. When launched, the delivery concept wasn't something one would normally think about when considering a fast-food chain, but it proved to be more successful when the pandemic hit.

Chick-fil-A Launches a New Venture

Chick-fil-A went feet first into a virtual restaurant concept in 2021 with a digital restaurant idea also started in Nashville. Chick-fil-A’s virtual restaurant is called Little Blue Menu. The restaurant offers menus from three different restaurant brands, Garden Day, Flock & Farm and Outfox Wings. This new concept is run by Chick-fil-A operators, so Chick-fil-A menu is also available.

The original pilot location in Nashville has proven to be successful enough to launch another virtual restaurant in College Park, Md., Little Blue Menu revealed in a statement.

“The team at Little Blue Menu, an affiliate of Chick-fil-A, Inc., is always looking for innovative ways to serve our customers. We're in the early stage, but we’re happy to share that we are pursuing an exciting new opportunity in College Park, Maryland. The location will offer the classic Chick-fil-A menu, Because Burger, and Outfox Wings, as well as new menu items. We look forward to sharing more with our customers soon.”

The restaurant takes orders for catering and delivery. The menu includes Chick-fil-A’s famous waffle fries, wings, burgers, regular fries, mac and cheese, salad, tots, onion rings, desserts and even brussels sprouts. However, the menu is dynamic and may change with different offerings after receiving customer feedback. Customers in the area of the two locations need to be within a 10-minute radius to received delivery. Orders can be placed through Chick-fil-A’s app and DoorDash (DASH) - Get Free Report.

America's Favorite Chain to Add New Restaurant

Chick-fil-A has been awarded America's favorite restaurant going on eight years, according to American Customers Satisfaction Index (ASCI). The fast-food chain beat out full-service restaurants to hold on to its title.

Chick-fil-A 's successful business plan incorporates more than just tasty food. It includes servant leadership, according to Business Insider where the business model invests in its employee's future, even if it doesn't grow in fast food. Taking employee's dreams and helping them achieve them.

"I've found people are more motivated and respond better when you care about them," Kevin Moss a Chick-fil-A manager of more than 20 years said. "The better we train, the longer people stay with us," Moss said. When training with a purpose helps employees following their own pursuits it creates an environment wrought with purpose.

These types of purposeful actions in Chick-fil-A's business model creates an environment where employees are purposeful and engaging in their work. This is evident when ordering at the fast-food chain or going through the drive thru.

Little Blue Menu having Chick-fil-A operators backing up the business gives it an edge above other catering and food delivery businesses. Employees who care and are engaged, and during the continuing 'Great Resignation' that is an asset worth its weight in gold. The menu at Little Blue Menu was all developed from scratch, according to Nation's Restaurant News.