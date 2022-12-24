Chick-fil-A on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: Open or Closed?

Almost everything is closed as a winter storm affects millions of people's holiday plans. If you are craving one of this fast-food chain's famous chicken sandwiches, here's what you need to know.

Is Chick-fil-A Open?

Chick-fil-A is open on Christmas Eve, at least until 4 p.m. There are additional evening hours that will vary by location, especially depending on weather conditions this year considering the storm affecting much of the nation. So check your local establishment.

The fast-food chain's locations are not open on Christmas Day, so it's definitely time to fill up while you can.

And then, after a good meal, you can get that last-minute shopping in. That is, of course, if you can find something open.