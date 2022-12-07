Burger King's Endless Reinvention of the Whopper Continues

While ordering a burger may not be the first thing on many people's minds during the holiday season with so many festive cookies and cakes to contend with, there is a lot to keep up with at this time of year (Gifts! Parties! Shopping!)

But with a third of Americans eating fast food every day, there are still plenty of folks looking for a little bit of jolly in their breakfast, lunch, or dinner run.

Fast-food brands know this, and they're cashing in on holiday cheer with a few different approaches. At McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report, there's a contest called the "SZN of Sharing" that offers food deals, as well as a chance to win the highly coveted McGold card, which would grant cardholders two free McDonald's meals a week for the next 50 years. Ho ho ho, indeed.

Wendy's is going for more of a low-key vibe with its seasonal Peppermint Frosty, but the rest of its menu is still pretty much just the classics. You can also buy a nifty little keychain tag for $2 as a gift (to someone else or yourself) which can be used to get a free Jr. Frosty with any purchase for the next year.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report chain Burger King, always up for some creative innovation, has also joined in the festivities with its own jolly additions.

Burger King's Holiday Spirit

American Burger King customers have a lot to look forward to this month. Playing on the traditional 12 Days of Christmas theme, the chain is offering "12 Days of Deals" which gives discounts every day, such as $3 Impossible Whoppers and free cheeseburgers and chicken sandwiches (on specific days, of course).

Outside America, there are lots of different deals in other countries that celebrate the holiday too. Japanese Burger King locations are getting a new Whopper on Dec. 9 called the "Winter Whopper," which features gouda cheese and a spicy new hot sauce.

In Germany, another country that celebrates Christmas, Burger King has an advent calendar event that's giving away free food, money, e-scooters, money, and more.

Fast Food Set to Perform This Holiday

With prices soaring for groceries and inflation fears high, fast-food chains have a special edge -- offering meals that are more affordable than dining out at even moderately-priced restaurants.

But with folks spending so much on holiday shopping on Black Friday that even Amazon recorded its most successful event to date, inflation-fueled budget cuts have to come from somewhere. And if buying a fun holiday meal or getting a few bucks off on a quick lunch during a frenzied mall shopping trip, then fast food is on track to have a great December.