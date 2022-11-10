Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on a Beloved Classic

The chain rarely dips back this far into its past, but it's bringing back a new version of a 1980s menu favorite that's very different from anything McDonald's offers.

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King has generally been more willing to innovate than its chief rival, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report. The fast-food giant actually introduced its signature Whopper sandwich about a decade before Mickey D's added the Big Mac to its menu.

That has continued in recent years as the Home of the Whopper has experimented with everything from low-calorie Satisfries to dozens of Whopper variations, and whatever Chicken Fries are supposed to be. Burger King also offered Mac N' Cheetos and has been willing to push boundaries well beyond what the more conservative McDonald's has been willing to try.

In the late 1970s through the 1980s, Burger King also pushed boundaries when it came to fast-food sandwiches. It introduced its famous "long" bun in 1978, at first with what's known as the original chicken sandwich. That "long bun" line later grew to include burgers, a much-protested veal parmesan, a ham and cheese sandwich, and the most-loved sandwich served on the long bun, the Italian Chicken Sandwich.

Burger King has brought the Italian Chicken Sandwich back fairly often, sometimes as part of a lineup of International Chicken Sandwiches. It's a simple take on a chicken parm, a processed fried chicken patty, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

Now, the chain has decided to bring back a version of the classic sandwich, but it's a little different.

Shutterstock

Burger King Makes a Big Change to Its Classic Sandwich

Burger King plans to bring a variant on the classic Italian Chicken Sandwich, the Italian BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich, on Nov. 14, ChewBoom.com reported.

"The Italian BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich features a crispy white meat breast fillet topped with marinara sauce and 2 slices of mozzarella cheese on a toasted potato bun," the website reported.

And while the sandwich seems a lot like the original, it's different in two key ways. First, it's a much more naturally occurring chicken breast than the patty the original version used. Second, it's being served on a traditional round bun, not a long one.

"Fans can expect the new Italian BK Royal Crispy Chicken to start appearing at select BK locations beginning Nov. 14, with nationwide availability starting Nov. 17. However, some locations could offer the new sandwich even sooner" ChewBoom.com shared.

Wendy's Also Plans an Italian Chicken Sandwich

Burger King will not be the only chain offering an Italian Chicken Sandwich this fall.

Best known for square burgers and the Frosty, Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report also has its sights set on the Bel Paese. Earlier this month, fans of the chain leaked that two new Italian-style sandwiches would be joining the Wendy's menu on Nov. 15.

The Italian Mozzarella Cheeseburger and the Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich are promising customers the "opportunity to have a true upscale Italian restaurant experience in the Fast Food World."

Whether a slice of fresh mozzarella and a slice of fried mozzarella atop a meat patty slathered in marinara sauce can be called "upscale" is, of course, debatable. Still, the chain is clearly tapping into flavors that many Americans associate with Italy and ramping up its marketing around all things Italian.

"Have always wanted a good fast food chicken parm type offering, but BK's version was inedible," one user wrote after news of the Wendy's sandwiches appeared on Reddit. "Hope this one hits the spot."

Along with the sandwiches, Wendy's is also slated to roll out garlic fries and a holiday Peppermint Frosty.