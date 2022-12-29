Burger King Menu Adding 3 New Sandwiches Nationwide

Instead of unveiling a new Whopper, the fast-food giant has decided to reach back to its past while leaning into a current craze.

Fast food makes you feel good.

You may regret eating it later, but a visit to McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report, Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King, Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell, KFC, or Pizza Hut gives most people a warm feeling of comfort and nostalgia.

That's why fast-food chains lean on the familiar. McDonald's, for example, randomly brings back the McRib because people remember it fondly and want to try it again. The same goes for seasonal items like the McDonald's Shamrock Shake or Wendy's' (WEN) - Get Free Report Strawberry Salad.

These are items people remember from their younger days and we tend to view the past through a bit of a funhouse mirror. A Shamrock Shake, for example, isn't actually all that good, with its hint of chemical taste overpowering the mint flavor at times, but its yearly introduction still brings us into the chain's stores.

That's sort of the logic behind Burger King's latest menu addition. It's a familiar product line that many people remember fondly, even if it wasn't all that good.

Chen Jianli/Xinhua via Getty

Burger King Has Struggled With Chicken Sandwiches

In 1979 Burger King introduced a line of specialty sandwiches served on a longer bun, closer to a sub roll than a hamburger roll. Some of these came and went pretty quickly.

The veal parmesan and ham and cheese did not make much of a mark, but the Original Chicken Sandwich, which was followed by the Italian Chicken Sandwich, were hits.

Putting a fast-food sandwich on a longer roll may not seem all that daring now, but it was an entirely new idea in 1979. Perhaps more daring was just the concept of moving beyond the burger.

Now, chicken sandwiches have become a menu must-have at any fast-food burger chain. McDonald's and Burger King have tried all sorts of chicken options ranging from the failed Ch'King line to the Chicken Mac take on a Big Mac.

None have been unqualified hits the way Popeye's chicken sandwich has been, so you can assume that both fast-food leaders will keep looking for their next chicken hit.

Burger King replaced the Ch'King earlier this year with the new BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich line, which came in four varieties, Classic, Spicy, Bacon and Swiss Cheese, and Southern BBQ.

That line isn't going away, but Burger King will bring another lineup of chicken sandwiches to menus nationwide starting Jan. 5.

Burger King Brings Back 3 'Long' Chicken Sandwiches

In an attempt to find some chicken-sandwich magic, Burger King is reaching back to its past while also adding a new version of a classic.

On Jan. 5 the chain nationwide will add three "long" chicken sandwiches, including the brand-new Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich, alongside the returning (albeit slightly renamed) American Original Chicken Sandwich and Italian Original Chicken Sandwich, Chew Boom first reported.

The lineup will include:

The Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich features a lightly breaded chicken patty layered with spicy queso sauce and crispy jalapeños on a long sesame seed bun.

Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich features a lightly breaded chicken patty layered with spicy queso sauce and crispy jalapeños on a long sesame seed bun. The American Original Chicken Sandwich consists of a lightly breaded chicken patty topped with crisp lettuce and creamy mayonnaise on a long sesame seed bun.

The Italian Original Chicken Sandwich features an original long white meat chicken patty, lightly breaded and topped with two slices of mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a long sesame seed bun.

The new take on the classic sandwiches launches nationally on Jan. 5, but some locations may start selling them sooner.

Give Yourself the Gift of Future Returns!

You’re invited to join Action Alerts PLUS for just $79.99/yr. Don’t miss this chance to unlock best-in-class investing guidance from trusted portfolio managers -- without the management fees.