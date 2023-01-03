Burger King Adds Hefty 'Suicide Burger' to its Menu Nationwide

While that's its secret menu name, not its official one, the fast-food giant is adding a burger that makes the Whopper and McDonald's Big Mac look like a snack.

Fast-food fans want bigger sandwiches. That's why Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report lets you add a burger patty to its doubles and why fans regularly order double-patty sandwiches like McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report Big Mac and Burger King's Whopper.

Those are meaty burgers, but in reality, a single patty at McDonald's comes in at 1.6 ounces, so a double is 3.2 ounces, which is less than the Quarter Pounder (4 ounces before cooking). And when you go to nicer burger chains like Five Guys and Shake Shack (SHAK) - Get Free Report single burger patties actually get bigger (3 and 4 ounces respectively.

So, even a double-patty sandwich like the Big Mac, the Whopper or a Dave's Double at Wendy's is a relatively puny sandwich when it comes to the meat (some of which cooks off anyway). That's why many fast-food fans have looked for ways to get more meat on their sandwiches.

Wendy's makes it easy by allowing customers to bring any burger to a triple by adding patties. McDonald's and Restaurant Brands International's QSR Burger King generally allow the practice, but neither publicizes it. That has led to the creation of a number of "secret menu" items like ordering a Big Mac made with Quarter Pounder patties (you will pay an upcharge) or building custom monster burgers.

Now, Burger King has decided to lean into the trend and add a true monstrosity to its menus nationwide.

Burger King

Burger King Has Done This in Global Markets

Burger King Japan has a tradition of offering very large takes on the hamburger, but the biggest (for now) is the King Yeti Super One Pound Beef Burger: a four-patty and six-cheese slice sandwich with a similarly high price to match.

"While Japan is known for its high cost of living, the roughly $15 (or 1,750 Yen) that the King Yeti Super One Pound commands is certainly steep for a Burger King menu item: the most expensive sandwich on the U.S. menu, the Texas Double Whopper commands $8.19," wrote TheStreet's Veronika Bondarenko in Feb. 2022.

In addition to a potential heart attack, the King Yeti Super One Pound Beef Burger comes with four 100% beef patties, six slices of Gouda cheese, caesar sauce, pickles, onions, and a combination of Parmesan and Camembert cheese on a brioche bun.

Burger King Mades the Quad Stacker 'Suicide Burger' Official

While Burger King has never embraced the name, the Quad Stacker has semi-affectionally been known as the "Suicide Burger" by secret menu aficionados. That version of the sandwich is generally ordered with four burger patties, four slices of American cheese, and eight slices of bacon served between two buns with some of Burger King's secret sauce.

The menu version, which will be rolled out nationwide as part of the new BK Stackers lineup starting Jan. 5, will be a little different Chew Boom reported.

"The Quad BK Stacker features four beef patties, four slices of American cheese, bacon, and Stacker Sauce all sandwiched between a sesame seed bun," the website shared.

There will also be a Double and a Triple Stacker offered. The only difference is that the Double will have two patties and two slices of cheese, while the Triple will have three of each.