The popular casual dining restaurant chain Applebee's, owned by Dine Brands Global (DIN) - Get Free Report, offered specials on seasonal drinks over the November and December holiday season. And now it is bringing back a favorite menu item for the new year.

Called "Sleigh Bell Sips," the festive cocktails featured fruity flavors and candy designed to heighten the fun and spirit of the holidays as family and friends got together to celebrate having a few days off from work and being among loved ones.

The drinks were among Applebee's Mucho Cocktails and, for $6, customers could choose from a number of options. One was the Tipsy Reindeer, with vodka, cranberry juice, passion fruit and gummy candies.

Another was Applebee's Berry Merry Colada, with spiced rum, fruit liqueurs and what the restaurant called a new Santa gummy.

"Nothing brings friends and family together like the holidays -- and what better way to celebrate than with our festive Sleigh Bell Sips," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation, in a press release on Nov. 7. "Our delicious $6 cocktails are the perfect way to spread holiday cheer and are a deal so good, even Santa wanted to get in on it! Hurry in today to your local Applebee’s to cheers to the happiest time of the year!"

Following Up the Holidays With a New Year Special

Applebee's announced Jan. 9 it is ringing in the New Year with one of its popular features, an all-you-can-eat feast of boneless wings, riblets and double-crunch shrimp. The company says the smorgasbord also includes as many french fries a customer can eat.

The restaurant chain touts the value of the $14.99 offer that it says is available only for a limited time. Its guests will be able to mix and match for their favorite combinations of the items in the special.

"There’s no better place to celebrate the New Year than at Applebee’s -- especially with our All You Can Eat Boneless Wings, Riblets and Double Crunch Shrimp paired with our delicious endless classic fries," said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer, in a press release. "Whether starting with Riblets or Double Crunch Shrimp, followed by Boneless Wings on repeat, you can’t go wrong with this endless deal!"

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Details of the All-You-Can-Eat Offer

Applebee's describes the items available in the deal as follows:

All You Can Eat Boneless Wings: Crispy breaded pieces of tender boneless chicken tossed in your choice of one of six sauces: Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo and Honey Pepper. Served with signature coleslaw, endless classic fries and Bleu cheese or house-made buttermilk ranch dressing.

Crispy breaded pieces of tender boneless chicken tossed in your choice of one of six sauces: Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo and Honey Pepper. Served with signature coleslaw, endless classic fries and Bleu cheese or house-made buttermilk ranch dressing. All You Can Eat Riblets: Expertly cut from the most tender pork for delicious bone-in flavor, our riblets are slow cooked and come dripping in either Honey BBQ or sweet Asian Chile sauce. Served with signature coleslaw and endless classic fries.

Expertly cut from the most tender pork for delicious bone-in flavor, our riblets are slow cooked and come dripping in either Honey BBQ or sweet Asian Chile sauce. Served with signature coleslaw and endless classic fries. All You Can Eat Double Crunch Shrimp: Crispy battered Double Crunch Shrimp are fried golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce, signature coleslaw and endless classic fries.

Another popular Dine Brands restaurant, IHOP, celebrates its 65th year in 2023. It is re-introducing a signature menu item as well: its Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity Combo. The featured dish includes two eggs, bacon or sausage, and two fruit-topped pancakes.