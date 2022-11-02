You Can Own a Piece of 'Stranger Things' (But it Will Cost You)

Only the wealthiest fans of the hit Netflix show will be able to afford this ultimate collector's item.

As fans of the long-running series already know, Netflix darling "Stranger Things" will be back for its fifth and final season in the next few years.

Fans were sad to hear that creators Matt and Ross Duffer, collectively known as The Duffer Brothers, planned to end the intensely popular series, but the Duffers say that was the plan all along--and in the meantime, the cultural phenomenon of the IP they created will remain alive in everything from novels to video games.

While "Stranger Things" takes place in the fictional city of Hawkins, Ind., much of the show was actually filmed in Georgia, a state that is appealing to filmmakers thanks to its generous tax breaks. It has attracted a score of high-profile projects in the past like "Avengers: Endgame,""The Walking Dead," and "Cobra Kai."

This has resulted in an influx of tourism to Atlanta in hopes of seeing some of the filming sites up close, such as the Starcourt Mall (which is a real "dead" mall in Gwinnett, Ga). The creators considered turning the carefully created set into a tourist attraction before it was eventually torn down.

But now Georgia has another exciting "Stranger Things" sight to see that will likely make fans of the show melt into happy little puddles...especially when they find out that this famous location is for sale.

'Stranger Things' Home Up For Grabs

If you watched the fourth season of "Stranger Things," you likely remember the spooky Creel House, which also acted as big bad guy Vecna's base of operations. That home, which actually looks quite spiffy without all that broken down set decor on it, is now for sale in Rome, Ga. for $1.5 million.

Built in 1882, the Victorian home looks stunning in its natural state. With seven bedrooms and bathrooms and 6,000 square feet, it was clearly built to accommodate a sizable family in great comfort--and that's not even including the guest house behind the main home, which could easily host another family with its multiple bedrooms, bathroom, and kitchen.

Realtor Toles, Temple, & Wright Inc. also deserves a shout out for its write up of the home, which was clearly penned by a fellow fan:

"Through an inlaid wood outdoor foyer, entering the home is an unforgettable experience. You will recognize much of what has been prominently featured in the show's fourth season, including: the majestic formal dining room where telekinesis is no longer practiced during meals; an adjoining parlor, perfect for playing Dungeons and Dragons; and a living room ideal for hosting meetings of the Hellfire Club. Many original details remain: intricate handcrafted built-in bookshelves, cabinetry, large and layered moldings, a custom buffet, and more. Among some of the home's other interesting original features are an antique wall safe and the most beautiful [and quite possibly only] cast iron urinal you'll ever see."

Can't afford the price tag? You're not alone on that one (and, as the listing advises, "proof of funds required fo sho"). Soothe your frustration with a DIY Lego version of the grand dwelling, which a fan kindly shared via Rebrickable.