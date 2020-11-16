ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover To Present At The Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference On November 18, 2020

ZyVersa is well positioned in the rapidly emerging inflammasome space with a highly differentiated inflammasome inhibitor, IC 100, with potential to treat a broad range of inflammatory diseases

WESTON, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZyVersa), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President, is an invited speaker at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference to be held November 16 - 18, 2020. Mr. Glover's presentation will highlight progress in advancing development of ZyVersa's inflammasome inhibitor, IC 100, and Phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a novel candidate for orphan renal disease, FSGS. Details for Mr. Glover's presentation follow:

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Time: 10:40 AM ET Live Webcast Access: www.zyversa.com/news-center/corporate-presentationsThe webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for 30 days.

Please join ZyVersa's live webcast 11/18/20 at 10:40 AM Eastern at www.zyversa.com/news-center/corporate-presentations

Stifel conferences are held to showcase dynamic emerging companies, and to provide institutional investors with high level access to senior management and industry experts.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our development pipeline includes a novel inflammasome inhibitor with potential to treat multiple inflammatory diseases and phase 2a-ready, VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

