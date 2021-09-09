ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover Invited Panel Member At Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit 2021

Annual Inflammasome Summit unites world renowned experts in inflammasome-targeted drug development and academia to share information and address knowledge gaps in this rapidly evolving field

WESTON, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZyVersa), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, is an invited panel member at the Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit 2021. The virtual conference is being held November 16-18, 2021.

To learn more about ZyVersa and its inflammasome ASC inhibitor, IC 100, please request a one-on-one virtual meeting.

Mr. Glover and the other panel members, Paul Ashton, President & CEO of Inflammasome Therapeutics, and Anil K. Goyal, CEO & Chairperson of IMMvention Therapeutix, will address thought-provoking topics including:

Key learnings from recent progress and failures

Drivers of inflammasome therapeutics development

Market opportunity and untapped clinical areas

Bottlenecks in inflammasome therapeutics clinical success

The panel discussion will take place:

Date: Wednesday, November 17th Time: 9:00-9:30 am ET Event Registration Link: Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit 2021

To learn more about ZyVersa and its inflammasome ASC inhibitor, IC 100, please request a one-on-one virtual meeting.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our development pipeline includes a novel inflammasome inhibitor with potential to treat multiple inflammatory diseases, and phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), with potential to treat other kidney diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zyversa-therapeutics-ceo-stephen-c-glover-invited-panel-member-at-inflammasome-therapeutics-summit-2021-301371844.html

SOURCE ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.