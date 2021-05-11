Zype Announces Support For AWS For Media & Entertainment Initiative

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zype , the infrastructure for digital video, announced support today for the AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to simplify the process of launching direct to consumer streaming...

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zype , the infrastructure for digital video, announced support today for the AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to simplify the process of launching direct to consumer streaming services, accelerating time to market, and allowing more content owners to achieve multi-channel video distribution.

AWS for Media & Entertainment is an initiative featuring new and existing services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for content creators, rights holders, producers, broadcasters, and distributors. AWS for Media & Entertainment includes a portfolio of more purpose-built media and entertainment industry services than any other cloud, including AWS Elemental MediaPackage , AWS Elemental MediaLive , and AWS Elemental MediaTailor . AWS for Media & Entertainment also simplifies the process of building, deploying, and reinventing mission-critical industry workloads by aligning AWS and AWS Partner capabilities against five solution areas: Content Production; Media Supply Chain & Archive; Broadcast; Direct-to-Consumer & Streaming; and Data Science & Analytics.

Media and Entertainment customers require a robust, end-to-end solution in order to manage their video streaming products and services. Zype's all-in-one video infrastructure in combination with the scalability and performance of AWS takes care of everything from video storage, encoding, content delivery and analytics across every single channel and platform, making it easier for video publishers to manage, distribute, and monetize their content.

Zype provides API-first infrastructure for mission critical video content management and distribution. With Zype, Enterprise product teams can build and launch direct to consumer video products and services on the web, social media, mobile, and Connected TV with ease, speed, and scale.

Zype provides a full-stack API-first video management and distribution solution that provides developers and product innovators with the needed infrastructure for mission critical media distribution workflows. Customers can use Zype to automate the scheduling and distribution of on-demand, live, and linear video content channels to popular OTT, social, and vMVPD platforms, leveraging Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) for hosting content, AWS Elemental MediaLive and AWS Elemental MediaPackage for content preparation, and AWS Elemental MediaTailor for ad insertion. Zype can also connect to Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) based encoders for live streaming, opening up options for customers with encoding stacks from the entire video ecosystem.

"Building on AWS has provided Zype with a scalable and flexible framework for providing our leading video API. With AWS, we've been able to scale our services to handle tens of millions of video API requests per second, and our enterprise media customers enjoy the broad connectivity that we provide, allowing them to maximize their existing investments in AWS cloud services in order to innovate and grow their audience reach and revenue," Ed Laczsynki, CEO, Zype.

To learn more about how Zype's video infrastructure helps teams solve mission critical video streaming challenges, contact our team for a custom demo here .

About ZypeZype is the infrastructure for digital video, providing an API-first SaaS that helps product teams solve mission-critical streaming video challenges with a robust platform that includes monetization, CRM, business analytics, automation, and integrations with thousands of SaaS applications. Zype helps connect enterprises to over 51 million viewers worldwide and serves over 7 billion video API requests per month. Headquartered in New York, with a globally distributed team, Zype is on a mission to connect the world's streaming video and viewers. For more information, visit Zype.com .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zype-announces-support-for-aws-for-media--entertainment-initiative-301287951.html

SOURCE Zype Inc.