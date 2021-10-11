Zynga To Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 8, 2021

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA) today announced it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 8, 2021, at approximately 1:05 p.

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA) today announced it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 8, 2021, at approximately 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time (4:05 p.m. Eastern Time). At this time, Zynga will post management's Q3 2021 Quarterly Earnings Letter, which includes Zynga's third quarter 2021 results and outlook for the future, to its website at http://investor.zynga.com.

Zynga management will also host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Monday, November 8, to discuss the company's results. Questions may be asked on the call and Zynga will respond to as many questions as possible.

The conference call can be accessed at http://investor.zynga.com - a replay of which will be available through the website after the call - or via the below conference dial-in number:

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 537-0745

International Dial-In Number: (253) 237-1142

Conference ID: 7239807

