ZYN, World's First-Ever Holistic Curcumin Recovery Drink, Taps The Gab Group To Empower Americans To Take A Proactive Approach To Physical, Mental And Emotional Health, And Preventative Wellness This January

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZYN, the consumer award-winning, high-growth functional turmeric beverage brand available online and at retail today, has tapped The Gab Group as agency of record to remind Americans to take care of their physical, mental and emotional recovery this January.

ZYN's main ingredients include Vitamins C & D, as well as curcumin and piperine, the bioactive components of turmeric and black pepper, respectively, both of which have been used in combination worldwide as potent antioxidants. Drinking a bottle of ZYN each day provides the restorative benefits that are equivalent of up to 15 turmeric roots. According to 38,000+ scientific and medical studies, some of the health benefits of curcumin include reducing inflammation, lowering cholesterol, supporting heart health, and even reducing mental stress. ZYN maximizes these benefits by blending curcumin with piperine extract from black pepper, which enhances the absorption properties of the curcumin.

Crafted by Pakistani-American brothers Asim and Qasim Khan, the beverage's unique name is derived from the Hindi/Urdu word "Zyndagi," which translates to "life." True to its name's meaning, the company - a Certified B-Corp - has a mission to give back and make the world a better place, with 10% of annual revenue donated back to charity. ZYN bottles are both 100% recyclable and BPA-free.

ZYN, the only beverage of its kind in the market, is available for purchase online and at stores across the nation in four delicious flavors - Pomegranate Cranberry, Lemon Ginger, Mango Lychee and Mixed Berry. Often considered as an alternative or compliment to supplements, ZYN is bottled at a state-of-the-art, quality-controlled facility and is free of artificial colors, preservatives, and flavors. An ideal functional beverage for those of any age or fitness level, ZYN is favored by high performance athletes, military personnel, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone looking for an added health kick or seeking a natural way to deal with their daily aches and pains so they can live their best life.

About The Gab GroupFounded in 2004 by PR visionary Michelle Soudry, The Gab Group is recognized for award-winning strategic brand communications and is consistently ranked amongst the nation's Top PR Agencies. For more information, visit www.thegabgroup.com.

