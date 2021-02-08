ZYMOX® Sponsors TrapKing's "From Feral To Fancy" TNR Fundraising Cat Photo Contest

WESTMONT, Ill., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading pet health products, ZYMOX® Dermatology and Oratene® Brushless Oral Care by Pet King Brands announced sponsorship of the TrapKing's "From Feral to Fancy" TNR cat photo contest. This event is organized by the Cat Fanciers Association and is a fundraiser for the nonprofit, TrapKing Humane Cat Solutions. The money generated will be used to educate and teach cat rescuers the basics of Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR).

ZYMOX and Oratene are veterinarian-recommended products for the unique ear, skin, and oral health needs of cats. The brands have supported several virtual cat shows as a means of fun entertainment when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of in-person events. Virtual shows have seen a dramatic increase in popularity from cat lovers all over the world by those who enjoy sharing and viewing pictures of rescued, community or pedigreed cats. TrapKing's " Feral to Fancy" is putting a unique spin on virtual cat shows with a photo contest with rapper-turned-trapper Sterling "TrapKing" Davis as the spokesperson .Davis brings awareness and education to the topic of cat overpopulation and that the main requirement for participation in the contest is the cat must be spayed or neutered.

"At Pet King Brands, we are lovers of all animals, large and small," says Pamela K Bosco, Pet King Brands President and founder. "Since the pandemic there has been a surge in cat adoptions. We look at these events as an opportunity to celebrate cats - ALL cats! Afterall, they provide amazing companionship, and they are often underrepresented in the media."

Contestants can participate for a $5 - $15 entry fee in 11 categories including the Main Event, Me & My Cat Lady/Cat Daddy, Beautiful Eyes, Gotcha! Day, Cats in Costume, Outdoor/Adventure, Purrfectly Impurrfect Cats, and Cats Looking for Fur-ever Homes. The judging lineup includes well-known cat influencers Nathan the Cat Lady, Sunglass Cat, Adventure Cats, "Catafication" designer Kate Benjamin, and Pet Behavior Expert Arden Moore, plus many more.

The competition begins Sunday, February 7 and viewers can place their votes for $1 per vote from February 14 - 26, 2021. The winners will be announced on Facebook , February 27 and 28 with the top winners to be showcased in New York City's Time Square.

To find out more, go to https://vcc.cfa.org/trapking2021/.

To learn about the line of ZYMOX and Oratene enzyme-based products and how to purchase, visit www.zymox.com

About Pet King Brands, Inc.

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care and Equine Defense®, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the advanced technology of the patented LP3 Enzyme System. Led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has changed the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth. Guided by the principle that Healthy Animals Lead Happy Lives™, Pet King Brands offers solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

