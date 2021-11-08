Zymeworks To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) - Get Zymeworks Inc. Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference, November 16 th - 17 th. Zymeworks is participating in a fireside chat on November 17 th at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 18 th - 19 th. Zymeworks' pre-recorded presentation will be available on the Zymeworks' website listed below on November 18 th.

Evercore ISI 4 th Annual HEALTHCONx Virtual Conference, November 30 th - December 1 st. Zymeworks is participating in a fireside chat on November 30 th at 3:05 p.m. ET.

The Stifel and Evercore fireside chats will be webcast live and available for replay on Zymeworks' website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next‑generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks' lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab, is a novel Azymetric™ HER2-targeted bispecific antibody which is currently enrolling in two pivotal clinical trials, one for HER2-positive gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (HERIZON-GEA-01) and one for refractory HER2-amplified biliary tract cancer (HERIZON-BTC-01) for which it has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA. Zanidatamab is also being evaluated in several Phase 2 clinical trials for HER2-expressing gastroesophageal, colorectal, and breast cancers. Zymeworks' second clinical candidate, ZW49, is a novel bispecific HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate currently in Phase 1 clinical development and combines the unique design and antibody framework of zanidatamab with Zymeworks' proprietary ZymeLink™ linker and cytotoxin. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology (including immuno-oncology agents) and other therapeutic areas. In addition, its therapeutic platforms are being leveraged through strategic partnerships with nine biopharmaceutical companies. For additional information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on Twitter.

