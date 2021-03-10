Zymeworks Announces Five Presentations At The American Association For Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced the acceptance of five abstracts for poster presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR)...

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced the acceptance of five abstracts for poster presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021 taking place virtually from April 10 - 15, 2021.

The poster presentations will be available on Saturday, April 10 at 8:30 am ET on the conference website as well as the Zymeworks website.

Presentation Details

Title: PROTECT™, a novel antibody platform for integrating tumor-specific immune modulation and enhancing the therapeutic window of targeted multispecific biologics Abstract: 924Session Category: Experimental and Molecular TherapeuticsSession Title: Antibody Technologies

Title: Increasing the therapeutic index of IL-12 by engineering for tumor-specific protease activation Abstract: 1788Session Category: ImmunologySession Title: Modifiers of the Tumor Microenvironment

Title: Understanding the geometry and valency of bispecific antibodies in the optimization of tumor-dependent activation of 4-1BB Abstract: 1737Session Category: ImmunologySession Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions

Title: Super-resolution imaging studies of zanidatamab: providing insights into its bispecific mode of action Abstract: 1032Session Category: Experimental and Molecular TherapeuticsSession Title: Cellular Responses to Anticancer Drugs

Title: The bispecific antibody zanidatamab's (ZW25's) unique mechanisms of action and durable anti-tumor activity in HER2-expressing cancers Abstract: 1005Session Category: Experimental and Molecular TherapeuticsSession Title: Cellular Responses to Anticancer Drugs

