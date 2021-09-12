Zymeworks Announces Abstract For Zanidatamab In First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers (GEA) At The European Society For Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) - Get Zymeworks Inc. Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced the publication of an abstract highlighting new clinical data for zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody, in first-line HER2-expressing GEA. An updated and expanded data set will be presented at the ESMO Annual Congress taking place virtually on September 16-21, 2021.

Abstract highlights from March 18, 2021 data cut:

Thirty patients had been treated with zanidatamab in combination with standard of care chemotherapy (either mFOLFOX6, CAPOX, or FP), and 14 patients remained on treatment.

The confirmed objective response rate was 68.2% and the disease control rate was 90.9% in 22 HER2-positive response-evaluable patients.

Treatment related adverse events were generally consistent with previous reports of zanidatamab and/or the chemotherapy regimens, with the majority reported as Grade 1 or 2 in severity.

"The initial data from the abstract highlight an encouraging objective response rate for zanidatamab combined with standard of care chemotherapy in patients with metastatic HER2-positive GEA," said Neil Josephson, M.D., Zymeworks' Interim Chief Medical Officer. "We're looking forward to presenting at the Congress the full updated data, which further support zanidatamab's potential as the new foundational HER2-targeted therapy."

ESMO PresentationThe abstract is available on the ESMO conference website. The presentation will be available on Thursday, September 16 at 8:30 am CEST, 2:30 am ET, to conference registrants on the ESMO conference website as well as to the general public on the Zymeworks website at https://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations.

Title: Phase (Ph) 2 Study of Zanidatamab + Chemotherapy (chemo) in First Line (1L) HER2-expressing Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma (GEA)Lead Author: Geoffrey Ku, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USAbstract: 3678E-poster: 1380P

Conference Call and WebcastThe company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the updated data after it is published on September 16. The event will be led by Ali Tehrani, Ph.D., Zymeworks' President and CEO and Neil Josephson, M.D., Zymeworks' Interim Chief Medical Officer, and will include a presentation by medical oncologist and principal investigator, Geoffrey Ku, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Ku and members of Zymeworks' executive team will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the call.

Date: Thursday, September 16 thTime: 7:30 am ET

Interested parties can access the live webcast via the Zymeworks' website at https://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations. A recorded replay will be accessible after the event through the Zymeworks website.

About ZanidatamabZanidatamab is a bispecific antibody, based on Zymeworks' Azymetric™ platform, that can simultaneously bind two non-overlapping epitopes of HER2, known as biparatopic binding. This unique design results in multiple mechanisms of action including dual HER2 signal blockade, increased binding and removal of HER2 protein from the cell surface, and potent effector function leading to encouraging antitumor activity in patients. Zymeworks is developing zanidatamab in multiple Phase 1, Phase 2, and pivotal clinical trials globally as a targeted treatment option for patients with solid tumors that express HER2. The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for zanidatamab in patients with previously treated HER2 gene-amplified biliary tract cancer (BTC), and two Fast Track designations to zanidatamab, one as a single agent for refractory BTC and one in combination with standard of care chemotherapy for first-line gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA). These designations mean zanidatamab is eligible for Accelerated Approval, Priority Review and Rolling Review, as well as intensive FDA guidance on an efficient drug development program. Zanidatamab has also received Orphan Drug designations for the treatment of biliary tract, gastric and ovarian cancers from the FDA, as well as Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of biliary tract and gastric cancer from the European Medicines Agency.

About Zymeworks Inc.Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks' lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab (ZW25), is a novel Azymetric™ bispecific antibody which has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA and is currently enrolling in a pivotal clinical trial for refractory HER2-amplified biliary tract cancer (HERIZON-BTC-01) as well as several Phase 2 clinical trials for HER2-expressing gastroesophageal, colorectal, and breast cancers. Zymeworks' second clinical candidate, ZW49, is a novel bispecific HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate currently in Phase 1 clinical development and combines the unique design and antibody framework of zanidatamab with Zymeworks' proprietary ZymeLink™ linker and cytotoxin. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology (including immuno-oncology agents) and other therapeutic areas. In addition, its therapeutic platforms are being leveraged through strategic partnerships with nine biopharmaceutical companies. For additional information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on Twitter.

