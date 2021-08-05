ZYMERGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Zymergen Inc. On Behalf Of Zymergen Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (ZY) on behalf of Zymergen stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Zymergen has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 3, 2021, after the market closed, Zymergen issued a business update stating that it "recently became aware of issues with its commercial product pipeline that will impact the Company's delivery timeline and revenue projections." Specifically, "several key target customers encountered technical issues in implementing Hyaline into their manufacturing processes," and Zymergen also found that its total addressable market appears to be smaller than previously expected. As a result, Zymergen "no longer expects product revenue in 2021, and expects product revenue to be immaterial in 2022." The Company also announced that its CEO was stepping down, effective immediately.

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as 76% during intraday trading on August 4, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

