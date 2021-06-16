ZUUM Transportation Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2021 Top Supply Chain Project

IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive selects ZUUM Transportation as a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2021.

The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

"The supply chain industry has been challenged with a host of supply chain disruptions over the last year. Yet, the winners on this list continued to re-tool and innovate," says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "Whether it be moving a customer to a cloud-based solution or implementing a more sustainable shipping option, these top supply chain projects reflect the supply chain industry's strength and resilience to overcome disruptions and work better, smarter and more efficiently in the years ahead."

ZUUM's PaaS and SaaS-deployed shipper solution BEYOND TMS is the project being recognized. Digital capacity aggregation lowers freight costs for shippers by expanding their carrier options. Workflow automations reduce substantial time spent on manual labor-intensive processes and reduces the number of systems. Freight network digitization enhances communication and coordination with freight partners. For shippers, ZUUM also finds dark capacity and makes this available to partners, turning freight from a cost center to a revenue center. Carbon footprint reports calculate the company's carbon emission and visualize trends, allowing companies to offset their environmental impact and earn tax credits. The Dynamic RFP tool allows companies to seamlessly manage multiple RFP events, find the most efficient carriers for their dedicated lanes, and remain flexible in volatile markets. With BEYOND TMS, companies can identify new areas of opportunity for efficiency, productivity, and cost savings.

CEO of ZUUM Transportation Mustafa Azizi highlights ZUUM's efforts to enable opportunities for growth among shippers. "This year has brought new challenges and magnified long-standing inefficiencies throughout the industry. But where adversity appears, innovation follows. I'm proud of how fast my team has managed to develop and launch these new tools that allow companies to take control of their destiny and succeed," says Azizi.

About ZUUM Transportation

ZUUM Transportation, Inc. is a rapidly growing tech startup transforming the logistics industry. Its vision is to optimize logistics and streamline supply chains globally with one efficient, automated, and easy-to-use super platform. Centralized information flow provides actionable intelligence, capacity aggregation provides instant access to vetted carriers, and back-office automation reduces errors and maximizes productivity. ZUUM combines a digital freight marketplace with a shipper TMS, broker SaaS, carrier TMS, and mobile driver app.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com.

