Zurvita Welcomes Jenn Hildreth As Zurvita Endorser

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zurvita, Inc., (OTC: ZRVT) ("Zurvita"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurvita Holdings, Inc., (collectively, "Zurvita" or the "Company") a premier health and wellness multi - level marketing company, announced today that play-by-play announcer Jenn Hildreth, will be representing the company as an official Zurvita endorser.

As one of the leading and most respected sports journalists on television today, Jenn comes to Zurvita from a lettered collegiate sports background and a versatile broadcasting career for the ACC Network, ESPN and Fox Sports events. As a former goalkeeper for Emory University, she lettered in basketball, soccer and track and field. Her time on the field grew her love for calling plays and turned her passion into a profession. Positioned as a play-by-play announcer, host, analyst and reporter for over 15 years, she is most experienced in the Big Ten and ACC for softball and has also called soccer, football, basketball, baseball and gymnastics.

In addition, Jenn has called the softball super regionals in three of the last four years to which she's also called the postseason for ESPN while serving in the same capacity for Fox Sports at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup and for ESPN's coverage of the NCAA Women's College Cup.

"We are so excited to welcome Jenn, who's not only incredibly talented and well-respected in the sports broadcasting industry, but also a graceful and kind spirit. Knowing the kind of family-oriented person she is, this is a really big deal for us at Zurvita, and we can't wait to work with her and bring her into our family," said Ideneth Vega, vice president of sales and marketing at Zurvita.

Jenn joins Zurvita as their second endorser as they have recently welcomed former Division I soccer player and color commentator Kyndra de St. Aubin, as well as professional quarterback Deshaun Watson as their official Zurvita National Spokesperson. All three come at an integral time to the company as it continues to grow their brand awareness, leadership and product innovation within the health and wellness industry.

For more information about Zurvita and its products and opportunity go to www.zurvita.com.

About Zurvita

Zurvita is a global network marketing company centered in health and wellness products, founded by Mark and Tracy Jarvis and Jay Shafer in 2008. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Company's mission is to empower people to believe in themselves and take control of their health and happiness.

