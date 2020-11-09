Zuora Announces Date For Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended October 31, 2020, following the close of market on...

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) - Get Report, the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended October 31, 2020, following the close of market on Thursday, December 3, 2020. On that day, Zuora's management team will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Zuora's financial results and business highlights.

Event: Zuora Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, December 3, 2020 Time:2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET Live Call: (866) 393-4306 Domestic, (734) 385-2616 International with conference ID 5528449 Replay: (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 with passcode 5528449, available through December 10, 2020 Live Webcast: https://investor.zuora.com, with replay available for 12 months

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process seamlessly across billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet, and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

