Zulily Helps Teachers Save Even More With Beta Test Launch Of Zulily Teacher Program

Ahead of the back-to-school season, the online retailer launches new subscription business model feature, which aims to support and delight teachers by offering a 10% discount on thousands of products for 90 days

SEATTLE, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers play a critical role in educating and inspiring children and communities - and many pay out-of-pocket to do so. In fact, teachers spent an average of $750 of their own money during the 2020-2021 school year - the highest amount ever. 1 To support the everyday heroes that work tirelessly to prepare the next generation, online retailer Zulily is beta testing its first teacher appreciation subscription program that enables teachers to save 10% on whatever they are purchasing - whether for the classroom or for themselves.

Zulily Teacher Program is part of the company's beta test of a subscription business model. The new feature provides teachers with a free three-month Zulily subscription, unlocking 10% off every order for 90 days after verifying their teacher status by completing a brief online form with school name, first and last name, and school-issued email address.

"As influencers of moms, and moms themselves, teachers have long been a part of the Zulily community. They wear the mom mantle for eight hours every day and deserve our appreciation, especially after the unprecedented school year they've had," said Kiran Akkineni, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Zulily. "What we do differently and innovatively at Zulily is create unique experiences for segments that often get overlooked."

Zulily uses SheerID, a third-party platform that verifies association with specialized segments, to confirm that customers are a current teacher within seconds. Once verified, customers are automatically enrolled in the program and will see a Teacher Program 10% discount at checkout. Customers who are currently employed as a teacher, faculty or staff at a K-12 school or university in the U.S. are eligible for the offer.

"We are testing the Zulily Teacher Program to adapt to evolving consumer demand and enable teachers to get the maximum value for every dollar they spend on classroom and personal needs as they prepare to go back to school. By testing this new innovation, we can better understand our customers who are teachers and enable further innovation based on their needs and requirements," said Akkineni.

Teachers can enroll in the Zulily Teacher Program at zulily.com/lp/teachers now through September 15. Customers who have already verified their teacher status through Zulily have been automatically enrolled in this offer. The subscription will end after three months unless teachers choose to renew.

