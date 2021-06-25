ZTE Corporation ZXRAN V9200 5G NR Digital Baseband Unit (BBU) Analysis 2021: System Functional, System Level Block Diagrams, Mechanical Analysis, PCB Analysis, Component Diagrams, Bill Of Materials

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ZTE ZXRAN V9200" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ZTE ZXRAN V9200" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the ZTE Corporation ZXRAN V9200 5G NR Digital Baseband Unit (BBU). This product supports single mode 5G NR RRUs and AAUs.

Features

System Functional Description

System Level Block Diagrams

High Level Mechanical Analysis

Heat Sink



Heat Fins

High Level PCB Analysis

Component Diagrams

Semiconductor/component locations on PCB

High Level Bill of Materials

Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)



Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)



Complete Part Number/Marking



Component Manufacturer Identification



Function Component Description



Package Type

Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARYActive/Passive Component SummaryImportant Note:

CHAPTER 1: ZTE 5G BBUOverview of Baseband Unit

CHAPTER 2: V9200 CHASSIS2.1 Dummy Slot Unit

CHAPTER 3: FAN ARRAY UNIT VFC13.1 Front Panel Assembly3.2 Fan Array Module3.3 Fan Controller Module

CHAPTER 4: POWER SUPPLY VPDC14.1 Power Distribution Unit PCB Analysis

CHAPTER 5: SWITCHING/TRANSPORT UNIT VSWC2

CHAPTER 6: BASEBAND PROCESSING UNIT VBPC5

APPENDIX A COMPONENT ANALYSIS

APPENDIX B ACTIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

APPENDIX C PASSIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gsn6vv

