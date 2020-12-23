SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) - Get Report, the leader in cloud security, today announced a security assessment program designed to help organizations assess the SolarWinds supply-chain attack, analyze potential impact on their organization, and inform adherence to Zscaler's recommended best practices.

The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform modernizes enterprise security with a breakthrough approach that reduces the attack surface, prevents attackers from moving freely across the organizations, and stops command-and-control activity to limit the impact of SUNBURST and other supply chain attacks. Zscaler's in-line cloud security platform delivers the industry's most comprehensive visibility into enterprise internet traffic, processing over 150 billion daily requests, to power up prevention against threats like SUNBURST.

The Zscaler Security Assessment is designed to help organizations gain immediate visibility into their security posture and provide expert guidance and hands-on support to protect their enterprise. An assessment can be requested here: https://www.zscaler.com/solarwinds-cyberattack .

"SolarWinds will be remembered as a historic cybersecurity event. It highlights that as organizations embrace digital transformation, they have increased exposure to risk if they rely on traditional approaches to security," said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder, Zscaler. "Zscaler is leading the way to transform legacy network security to a zero trust architecture where you securely connect people and applications. As a trusted advisor, we help our customers and partners securely protect themselves from the threat activity today, and the attacks of tomorrow."

The Zscaler Security Assessment Program brings together security experts to educate organizations on the attack, guide them through Zscaler's recommended best practices, and offer hands-on expertise to implement best practices. Via this program, our security experts will:

Provide best practices for securing workload to Internet traffic, including inspection of SSL/TLS encrypted traffic.

Perform a security policy audit to ensure organizations adhere to recommended best practices for protection.

Offer guidance on reducing attack surface and limiting the impact of lateral movement with a zero trust architecture.

Provide hands-on implementation of recommended best practices by security experts.

To learn more about the Zscaler Security Assessment Program please visit https://www.zscaler.com/solarwinds-cyberattack .

To read the Trust Advisory notice on the SolarWinds Cyberattacks, please visit https://www.zscaler.com/blogs/security-research/zscaler-coverage-solarwinds-cyberattacks-and-fireeye-red-team-tools-theft . About ZscalerZscaler (ZS) - Get Report accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform. Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners. Media Contact:Natalia WodeckiGlobal PR DirectorZscaler, Inc.415.694.9413 nwodecki@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:Bill Choi, CFA ir@zscaler.com