Zovio Recognized As A Cigna 2020 Well-Being Award Winner

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education technology services company Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) today announced it is a recipient of the Cigna Health Insurance 2020 Well-Being Award in recognition of its dedication to improving the health and wellbeing of its employees.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Cigna for our efforts to support employees," said Zovio's Chief People Officer Marc Brown. "We've worked hard to identify the kinds of benefits employees want, where we can differentiate ourselves and be an employer of choice. I think this recognition speaks to those efforts."

Zovio approaches employee health and wellbeing with an all-encompassing mindset, offering employees a range of benefits, including robust and affordable health insurance, pre-diabetes programs, and free health coaching. That's in addition to onsite fitness centers at two of Zovio's office locations, a café in its Chandler office with subsidized, healthy meal options, plus an onsite health and wellness center. These wellness benefits work in tandem with Zovio's other programs, like paid time off for volunteering, stress management coaching, and financial counseling and guidance.

"Employers like Zovio deserve recognition for creating a strong culture of health and wellness," said Vicki Clements, vice president of sales and client management for Cigna. "Zovio was selected by a multi-departmental Cigna committee based on its excellence in achieving the core components of its wellness program, as part of a thorough evaluation process that included a review of the program's goals, implementation, and incentives, as well as leadership engagement and employee participation. We're honored to be Zovio's health benefits partner and look forward to continuing our work together to help build healthier communities."

"I've had the pleasure of working with Zovio for three years now, and from day one, they welcomed me as one of their own," said Cigna Wellness Coordinator Delia Pezzella-Ianoale. "The collaboration among team members cultivates a positive environment where employees can thrive, and I am honored to be a part of it."

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits and other related products. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 170 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

