Zovio Provides Grant To Jobs For Arizona Graduates

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company, has announced a $10,000 grant to Jobs for Arizona Graduates ' (JAG) College and Career Readiness Program .

JAG's College and Career Readiness Program works with juniors and seniors in high school to prepare them to start their career journey. JAG coordinators work with students for 12 months after graduation to support their transition to the working world or post-secondary education. Zovio's donation helped support JAG's virtual Leadership and Life Lecture Series .

"We are thrilled to partner with JAG to further the impact of their programs, particularly by helping high school students transition to a career," said Zovio Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility, Jennifer Love Bruce. "For over 40 years, JAG has helped thousands of students make the critical transition from high school to careers or further education. Zovio shares the goal of expanding access to skills and education; it's an honor to work with JAG in this shared endeavor."

"The transition between high school and college can be fulfilling and exciting, but students may need help completing it successfully, especially during COVID-19," said Zovio Chief Marketing Officer Tom McCarty, a Leadership and Life Lecture Series guest speaker. "For many high school students, the traditional senior year has been upended by remote learning. The isolation can magnify the normal stressors of increased academic pressure(s). Programs like JAG's Leadership and Life Lecture Series offer juniors and seniors support and guidance during this transformative period in their lives."

JAG's College and Career Readiness Program provides those supports by intervening before the transition to college or the workforce begins and establishing relationships that see participants through this challenging period.

"We are pleased to partner again with Zovio as we work on improving outcomes for students," said JAG President Graciela Garcia Candia. "This donation will allow us to serve even more graduates across Arizona, helping them launch successful and fulfilling careers."

Zovio | About ZovioZovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

About Jobs for America's GraduatesJobs for America's Graduates (JAG) is a national nonprofit that has been reaching our nation's most underserved youth for 40 years. The JAG National Network has a footprint in 39 states, across 1,450+ communities, impacting more than 76,000 youth annually who consistently achieve outstanding results, including a 95% graduation rate. JAG graduates are 230% more likely to be employed full-time compared to their peers, and twice as likely to go to college.

