Zoomlion Brings Nine Leading Product Lines To Bauma China 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) will exhibit over 50 sets of construction equipment products from nine product lines at bauma China 2020 that feature the company's latest technologies. The international trade fair will open on November 24 in Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

As the largest outdoor exhibitor of the event, Zoomlion will display mobile cranes, tower cranes, concrete machineries, earth moving machineries, aerial work platforms, foundation machinery as well as industrial vehicles and dry-mix mortar equipment.

The company will launch its all-new business sector of mining machinery, including the release of two new products as Zoomlion develops more reliable, efficient and intelligent mining equipment that build on its strong foundation and innovative capabilities.

"The theme for Zoomlion's exhibition at bauma China 2020 is 'Vision Creates Future.' As an industry trendsetter, Zoomlion is confident to lead the technological evolution to create innovative and intelligent products for global customers," said Mr. Guo Xuehong, Vice President of Zoomlion.

Zoomlion will highlight a series of industry-leading new technologies and breakthroughs, including:

Dry-mix mortar equipment that adopts Zoomlion's patented Powerdos ultra-high-precision powder automatic metering system;

The world's tallest self-propelled straight arm aerial work platform;

Lightweight technologies of concrete machinery - such as the innovative hollow boom, carbon fiber concrete pipe and ultra-high-strength steel;

Intelligent hoisting technologies such as automatic target locking, autonomous path planning, intelligent obstacle avoidance and precise alignment;

Self-developed intelligent control system ETI for construction cranes;

4.0A generation intelligent products;

Intelligent technology featuring voice interaction

Zoomlion will also present its lineup of sustainable energy products, including the world's first electric truck crane, electric mixer truck, lithium hybrid aerial work platform and industrial vehicles that run on electricity and hydrogen energy.

In addition to the advanced and intelligent products, Zoomlion will demonstrate its latest intelligent manufacturing achievement - the construction of Zoomlion Intelligent Industrial City in Changsha - through a live presentation powered by ZValley 5G. A new Excavation Machinery Park, set to open by end of this year in the Industrial City, will integrate Zoomlion's existing and new industrial capabilities.

Zoomlion will demonstrate real-time 5G remote control of excavators, showing how construction activities can be simplified and improved, and create an immersive experience for visitors by allowing them to operate 5G smart tower crane onsite

In this special time, Zoomlion invites global audiences to experience bauma China 2020 through live streaming events:

1. Access the English-language live streaming at http://zomo.360vrjy.com. The session is scheduled for 2:30 to 4:20 p.m. (Beijing Time) on November 25, where audiences will have the opportunity to win Zoomlion product models. An English-speaking host will also take audiences to watch live stream at https://www.nimo.tv/zoomlion.

2. An English-language live streaming of exhibitor dialogue will be hosted on Zoomlion's store on Alibaba at http://zoomlion1.en.alibaba.com .

3. Visit Zoomlion's website for all information on its exhibition at bauma China 2020 at https://baumachina2020vr.lmjx.net/sh/zoomlion/.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 600 cutting-edge products from 56 product lines covering ten significant categories.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoomlion-brings-nine-leading-product-lines-to-bauma-china-2020-301177931.html

SOURCE Zoomlion