Zoomd Technologies Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) ( https://www.zoomd.com) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, " Zoomd" or the " Company"), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,220,000 stock options to certain officers and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan. The options granted will vest over a 36-month period. Each option granted has an exercise price of C$0.18 per share and an expiry date of December 2 9, 2025.

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

