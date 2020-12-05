ZOOM VIDEO INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues To Investigate The Officers And Directors Of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. - ZM

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZM).

On November 10, 2020, following its investigation spanning over a year, the Federal Trade Commission announced a settlement with the Company over charges that it misled users regarding the level of security protecting its video conferencing services, giving users a false sense of security and exposing them to security breaches. The settlement requires the Company to "implement a robust information security program," prohibits "privacy and security misrepresentations," and levies fines of up to $43,280 for each future violation.

The Company has also been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Zoom's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Zoom's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Zoom shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-zm/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com 1-877-515-1850206 Covington St. Madisonville, LA 70447

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoom-video-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-continues-to-investigate-the-officers-and-directors-of-zoom-video-communications-inc---zm-301186812.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC