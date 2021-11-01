Zoom To Release Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Report, a leading provider of frictionless enterprise communications, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Monday, November 22, 2021, after the market closes.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom's investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

