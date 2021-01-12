Zoom Reaches 1 Million Zoom Phone Seats

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) - Get Report today announced that it has sold one million Zoom Phone seats shortly before it reached the two-year anniversary of the product's general availability. This impressive growth illustrates the value Zoom Phone brings to customers with its strong service performance, reliability, security, enterprise-grade features, seamless integrations, and simplified pricing model.

Zoom Phone is a core product in Zoom's unified communications platform, which also includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Chat, Zoom Rooms, and Zoom Video Webinars. Zoom Phone offers enterprise-grade features such as centralized management, contact center integration, and global call routing, rolled into a modern user experience with a simplified pricing for straightforward global implementation. Two years after its inception, it now offers service in dozens of countries and territories around the globe.

"Zoom Phone has been an astounding success," said Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work Research at Frost & Sullivan. "Thanks to its innovative pricing model and widespread availability in 44 countries and territories, it has quickly become an attractive option for many SMB and enterprise customers around the world."

"We are excited to see this level of uptake in such a short timeframe," said Graeme Geddes, Head of Zoom Phone. "Our customers have come to rely on Zoom to deliver amazing video and audio for them at scale, and they're seeing tremendous value in consolidating and modernizing their telephony services with us as well. This milestone really speaks to the level of trust we have built with our customers."

"Zoom Phone has been incredibly valuable when it comes to keeping our teams connected," said Susan Delaney, Director, Global Network Services at eBay. "The one-click option to elevate calls to meetings allowed our users ease, and reduced time spent, alleviating the need to juggle multiple platforms. Zoom's pricing plans made it easy to roll out a single solution across our offices around the world."

Zoom Phone is available for customers at the Zoom Pro tier and above as an add-on. Zoom Phone is also included as part of Zoom United , which features Zoom Meetings and Chat in one package. Please visit zoom.com/ pho n esystem for more information.

About Zoom PhoneZoom Phone is a modern phone solution for businesses of all sizes and industries. It has the features of a business phone system while providing a modern unified communications experience across both desktop and mobile devices. It is built on a secure, scalable, global architecture optimized for a video-first experience. Zoom Phone is currently available in 44 countries and territories; and, through bring-your-own-carrier, is also available globally. Zoom Phone is offered by Zoom Voice Communications.

About Zoom Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) - Get Report brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us .

