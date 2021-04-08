Zoom Fatigued? Jelly Belly Offers Fun Break In Honor Of National Jelly Bean Day

FAIRFIELD, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With "Zoom fatigue" 1 taxing us all, Jelly Belly® Candy Company wants to help bring some relief. As many are missing the benefits of a shared office environment - from in-person collaboration to swinging by the beloved office candy jar for a quick break - Jelly Belly is finding a new way for co-workers to share a smile and a treat virtually.

In celebration of National Jelly Bean Day on April 22, Mr. Jelly Belly, the lovable Jelly Belly Candy Company mascot, has volunteered to join one lucky company's virtual meeting and get their candy game back on track with a year's supply of Jelly Belly jelly beans.

"The spirit of National Jelly Bean Day is to have fun and enjoy some jelly beans - especially if they are Jelly Belly jelly beans. With many of us suffering from Zoom fatigue, we think everyone could use some more of each right now," said Rob Swaigen, Vice President of Global Marketing at Jelly Belly Candy Company.

Launching today, Jelly Belly is hosting a sweepstakes to win a guest appearance from Mr. Jelly Belly on a virtual meeting (up to 10 participants) and a year's supply of Jelly Belly jelly beans for one lucky office.

"In full disclosure, Mr. Jelly Belly is a bit shy, so don't expect him to talk, present a PowerPoint or take notes on this meeting. Nonetheless, we're pretty confident the winner will be the office MVP for inviting the most unique Zoom guest ever - and scoring all this amazing candy!" jokes Swaigen.

1 Nonverbal overload: A theoretical argument for the causes of Zoom fatigue. Published in the journal Technology, Mind and Behavior

