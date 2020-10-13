ZOOM Care Expands Footprint, Bringing Waitless On-Demand Primary Care And State-Wide Telehealth To Colorado And Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOOM+Care , the primary care innovator and creator of on-demand healthcare, today announced its expansion into Colorado and Idaho, which will bring convenient brick-and-mortar clinics and trusted telehealth services to millions of residents beginning in December, 2020. The news, which follows on the heels of continued growth across Oregon and Washington, is a watershed moment for ZOOM+Care, which previously operated only in the Pacific Northwest.

ZOOM+Care's growth coincides with critical primary care physician shortages in many U.S. states. Colorado, which has grown by 1.5 million people in just 20 years, ranks 27th for number of primary care doctors per 100,000 people. Idaho ranks 50th, with just 96 doctors per 100,000 residents. By offering both physical clinics and telehealth services, ZOOM+Care is helping ease that strain, with on-demand care that eliminates the stress of waiting for weeks or months to see a provider.

Construction is already underway for locations in Denver and Boise, with planned openings of those locations scheduled for late December (in Boise and Boulder) and early 2021 (in Denver). The moment these clinics open, ZOOM+Care also will be offering telehealth to the nearly eight million people who reside in Idaho and Colorado.

" Denver, Boise, and Boulder are fast-growing cities whose residents need better choices when it comes to their health," said ZOOM+Care CEO Torben Nielsen. "With these clinic openings, we're bringing the same on-demand scheduling, no-wait in-clinic experience, and exceptional video-based care our patients in the Pacific Northwest have rated 4.8 out of 5 stars for 15 years. We're changing what people should expect from healthcare—and empowering patients and providers along the way."

The new clinics are staffed with board-certified providers who cater to a broad range of illnesses and injuries. Patients will be able to schedule urgent, primary, and preventive care services, and take advantage of on-site labs and prescriptions so they can leave with medication in hand. The openings also mean that all Colorado and Idaho residents will have access to ZOOM+Care's telehealth service, VideoCare™ , which offers quality care, treatment, and prescriptions from wherever they are: home, work, or on-the-go.

ZOOM+Care currently serves more than 300,000 patients across Oregon and Washington. For more information about local clinics and ZOOM+Care, visit www.zoomcare.com .

