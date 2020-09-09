ZOOM Care Continues Expansion North Of Seattle With New Clinic In Everett, WA

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOOM+Care, the Pacific Northwest-based innovator and creator of on-demand healthcare, is unveiling its newest location in Everett, WA on September 11, 2020. The Everett clinic at 221 SE Everett Mall Way #M-3, Everett, WA 98208, will be ZOOM+Care's 53rd location. Staffed with board-certified providers who cater to a broad range of illnesses and injuries, the clinic will include primary and preventive care services. The location also offers on-site labs and prescriptions, allowing patients to leave with their medication in hand. It's open seven days a week, year-round.

ZOOM+Care is growing quickly in response to patient demand across the northwest. The company's Everett clinic will expand its reach in the Seattle metro area to more residents in Snohomish County. The clinic marks the eighth new addition to the Seattle market over the past year, and brings ZOOM+Care one step closer to their goal of putting easy, on-demand healthcare in neighborhoods across the Pacific Northwest.

"Our new location allows us to reach a new community of patients, and aligns perfectly with our mission to make primary care accessible, convenient, and local. Everett and the surrounding area will now have access to the 'waitless' healthcare they deserve, and can experience first-hand why Zoom patients on average rate us 4.8 out of 5," said Torben Nielsen, CEO of ZOOM+Care. Right now, Everett residents can already use ZOOM+Care's telehealth service, VideoCare™, which offers quality care, treatment, and prescriptions from wherever they are: home, work, or on-the-go.

ZOOM+Care's innovative, on-demand primary care model has attracted and retained hundreds of thousands of loyal patients who value ease and accessibility. The company's online scheduling (available via iOS and Android apps, or at zoomcare.com), guaranteed same-day and on-time visits, paperless check-in, transparent pricing, virtual and retail healthcare offerings, and collaborative care provide a stark counterpoint to most traditional healthcare models.

Partnering with the Everett Music Initiative and local Americana band Fretland , ZOOM+Care will hold a virtual opening celebration in the evening of September 25, 2020, streamed live on Facebook . During the event, ZOOM+Care will raise funds for local Everett non-profit Cocoon House , whose mission is to help end youth homelessness in the community. "We're so excited to partner with Zoom+Care to spread awareness to help break the cycle of youth homelessness in Snohomish County," said Cocoon House Development Associate Brittany Shapiro. ZOOM+Care will donate $5 for every viewer who shares the event with their network, for a total donation of up to $1,500.

About the Company:ZOOM+Care is the leading innovator of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. Over 250,000 people see ZOOM+Care providers on an annual basis, at 50+ neighborhood clinics across five markets in Portland, Seattle, Salem, Eugene, and Vancouver, WA—and throughout the Pacific NW through ZOOM+Care's telemedicine services. ZOOM+Care provides urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, and more. For more updates, follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter at @zoomcare. You can learn more about ZOOM+Care or schedule a visit at zoomcare.com. For follow-ups, contact pr@zoomcare.com.

