Zoom Becomes Official Partner Of Formula 1®

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula 1 ® and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) - Get Report today announced that they have entered a new extensive, multi-year partnership consisting of multiple touchpoints across the upcoming 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship™ racing season and beyond.

As part of the partnership Zoom will deliver comprehensive communications services and is working with Formula 1 ® to provide new business and hospitality opportunities through unique live-sport experiences during and beyond the ongoing pandemic.

Both brands already collaborated in 2020 on the successful Virtual Paddock Club experience, which will continue this season as part of the new expanded partnership agreement kicking off with the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 on March 26 to 28, 2021.

Across 21 races this season guests can join the Virtual Paddock Club through Zoom to experience a range of bespoke virtual hospitality offerings including live updates and insight from legends of the sport. In addition, and in compliance with respective local pandemic regulations, guests can also join the Virtual Paddock Club onsite at select individual races or use Zoom Rooms set up in the Paddock Club Business Lounges to conduct other business. F1 ® guests, global partners, and F1 ® teams can enjoy a seamless, exclusive experience - whether onsite or virtually.

Zoom also serves as the official unified communications platform of F1 ® , and will help the organization to achieve its sustainability goals moving forward, specifically contributing to F1's remote operations which will reduce its carbon emissions by using virtual meetings wherever possible.

"We're delighted to expand our partnership with Zoom following our collaboration on the successful Virtual Paddock Club last year," said Ben Pincus, Director of Commercial Partnerships, Formula 1 ®. "Zoom will become the official unified communications platform of Formula 1, with its services expanding across the wider business. We are excited to continue our work with Zoom and to keep innovating together."

"We are thrilled to continue and expand our collaboration with Formula 1 into a major multi-year partnership above and beyond past activities," said Janine Pelosi, Zoom CMO. "While the 2020 season has shown that the Virtual Paddock Club offered an engaging VIP sports experience despite the limitations set by the global pandemic, this new season provides an opportunity for a seamless hybrid model including virtual and on-site activations where the situation allows - offering the best of both worlds for enterprises and their VIPs. We're proud to partner with F1 and use our brand and technology to shape the future of sports events while also supporting organizations on their mission to become more sustainable."

About Formula 1 ® Formula 1 ® racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1 ® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1 ® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trade marks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

About ZoomZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) - Get Report brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom .

