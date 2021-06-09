Zooey Deschanel Joins Merryfield As Co-Founder And Chief Creative Officer

BOSTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merryfield, a new app, loyalty program and trusted authority on better-for-you, purpose-led brands like Stonyfield Organic, ECOS, Orgain, Justin's, Partake, Lundberg Family Farms, Primal Kitchen and more, today announces that actress, musician, and entrepreneur, Zooey Deschanel, is joining the Merryfield team as a Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer. Deschanel brings to the company a passion for helping to inform and educate people about food choices we make and the implications of those choices for both our personal health and the health of our planet. As Chief Creative Officer at Merryfield, Deschanel will have influence across all things creative, brand strategy, app product roadmap/experience, and community building among other areas.

"We're elated to welcome Zooey and her valued perspective, creativity and insights to the Merryfield team," said David Mayer, Founder and CEO of Merryfield. "Zooey has been shining a light on the disparities in the food system for some time now and helping to empower people without access to local produce or a backyard to be able to grow their own. She cares about the same things we care about — she's the real deal."

With the Merryfield app, any time consumers shop at their favorite retailers and buy products from the growing list of participating member brands including Applegate, Califia Farms, Beyond Meat, Hello Bello, EO Products, Quinn, Country Archer or Bob's Red Mill, they simply take a picture of their receipt via the app and earn points to be redeemed for gift cards from a wide variety of their favorite retailers like Target, Amazon, Sephora or Starbucks. Users can also connect their Merryfield account with some of the stores they shop at regularly to get rewards automatically for digital purchases.

Merryfield is the only rewards app with rigorous quality standards that all brands and products must meet to be on the platform. Created by the company's Clean Council, Merryfield's Standards filter out unwanted ingredients such as artificial colorings, high fructose corn syrup and hydrogenated oils.

"The idea behind Merryfield made so much sense to me," said Deschanel. "I'd been thinking for a while about ways to incentivize people to really think about their choices and the impact of those choices. Making more informed, positive decisions for myself and my family makes me feel good, and I know a lot of people out there feel the same way I do. When I met David and the team and they told me about this idea to help make it easier for people to know which brands they can trust, then reward them for regularly supporting them with their purchasing power, I wanted to help make that happen."

Deschanel has demonstrated a true commitment to helping people to help themselves. She created a video series with media production company Attn: called Your Food's Roots and founded Lettuce Grow, a hydroponic vertical growing system — both endeavors exemplifying her deliberate mission to help democratize access to better food, part of which are the kinds of food "products" and other everyday products people buy each week like shampoo, baby wipes, cleaning products.

Yes, people buy fruits and vegetables — but they also buy crackers and frozen waffles and microwave popcorn, particularly families and busy moms. Merryfield helps consumers know which products don't include harmful ingredients or unnecessary chemicals. With so many better-for-you, high integrity brands now available at stores like Target, Costco and Walmart, the democratization of these types of products is clearly underway, but deciding which brands to trust and what to buy and why can be difficult.

Mayer said, "Without storewide standards most everywhere people shop, the onus is on all of us to research and read every label. It means work. Merryfield makes it easier for people to discover new products and brands they can trust without having to do a ton of their own research and feel overwhelmed by all of the information and options before them. We love informing and then rewarding people for consistently supporting brands that subscribe to a higher everyday quality standard."

Through Merryfield, consumers can also feel good about supporting No Kid Hungry's mission to end childhood hunger since the company donates one percent of its revenue to the non-profit. This comes at a time when new data estimates suggest that one in four children in America could face hunger this year.

To learn more, go to http://www.merryfield.com , and follow Merryfield @merryfieldxo.

Download the iOS app for free at the Apple App Store. Android available Sept/ Oct 2021.

About Merryfield: Merryfield, a privately-held Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) based in Boston, is a new app, loyalty program and trusted authority on better-for-you, purpose-led brands like Stonyfield Organic, ECOS, Califia Farms, Suja, Rao's Homemade, Orgain, NadaMoo!, Alaffia, Uncle Matt's and more. Merryfield helps take the guesswork out of knowing which brands to trust and rewards consumers for supporting products and brands that don't use any artificial junk or unnecessary chemicals — and are better for your family and the planet. With Merryfield Everyday Rewards, any time you buy products from our growing list of participating member brands you get rewarded. It doesn't matter where you shop, just take a picture of your receipt and you'll get points you can redeem for great gift cards from a wide variety of retailers you love like Target, Amazon, Sephora or Starbucks. It's that easy. Users can also connect their Merryfield account with some of the stores they shop at regularly for digital purchases and get rewards automatically.

