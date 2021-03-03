Zoo Miami Launches Easter Hunt With Eventzee 

Tustin, CA, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag ( OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that Zoo Miami will launch a virtual fan engagement event using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. Utilizing Eventzee technology, the " Zoo Miami's Egg-Venture" has participants searching for Easter eggs throughout the zoo.

Those interested in participating simply need to purchase tickets for a zoo visit within the period of March 4 to April 4, download the Eventzee app, and enter in the specified join code. The virtual event consists entirely of QR code Challenges. Participants will need to use the clues provided in the challenge descriptions to determine where the codes are located in the zoo and scan them.

"We are excited to be working with Zoo Miami on what we hope is the first of many events," said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, "They've written some fun clues that will have their visitors racing around the zoo (in a socially distanced way) to see if they've gotten the answer right."

Upon completion of the hunt, participants will receive a prize of 8 treat-filled eco-friendly eggs. To complement the event, Springtastic Baskets containing colorful recycled-material eggs, wildflower seeds, a Zoo Miami Souvenir Cup, an animal plush, animal feeding tickets, sunglasses, and a code to download an exclusive animal enrichment activity are also available for purchase on the zoo's website.

"The Eventzee app is a contactless way for us to enhance visitors' experiences," said Natalie Sarracino, Public Events Supervisor of Zoo Miami. "It's a modern version of a zoo passport activity that adults can enjoy too!"

If you're interested in hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at sales@eventzeeapp.com or call us at 714-210-3850 x15. Eventzee is ideal for trade shows, conferences and orientations. Businesses can use the app to drive traffic to specific locations, promote vendors or products and increase social interactions, while observing appropriate social distances. Some clients use Eventzee to hold contests and give away prizes to their most engaged customers. There are many ways Eventzee can help you achieve your business goals. For more information visit https://www.eventzeeapp.com/.

About Zoo Miami As one of the world's greatest zoos and a part of Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department, Zoo Miami is home to more than 3,000 animals from all over the world. Open daily, Zoo Miami is located at 12400 SW 152 street; Miami, FL 33177. General zoo admission is: $22.95/adult, plus tax and $18.95/child (3-12) plus tax. Children under two, zoo members, and parking are free. Zoo Miami's daily hours are 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.; last ticket sold at 4 p.m. Please purchase tickets in advance of your visit at shop.zoomiami.org. For additional information and updates, please visit http://www.zoomiami.org or call (305) 251-0400.

About Freeze Tag, Inc. Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact: info@freezetag.com 714-210-3850 x26