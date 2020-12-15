Zoned Properties Announces Market Launch Of The Open Dør Cannabis Retail Franchise

Zoned Properties ®, Inc. (OTCQB: ZDPY), a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to provide real estate and sustainability services for the regulated cannabis industry, positioning the company for property acquisitions and revenue growth, today announced the market launch of its partnership with dispensary retail franchisor, The Open Dør.

Earlier this year, Zoned Properties invested the start-up capital for the cannabis franchise organization and has provided leadership guidance to The Open Dør founders. As a strategic partner, Zoned Properties intends to play a significant role related to the intricacies of capital investment and commercial real estate development in the regulated cannabis industry.

Co-founded by international franchisor Kathryn Blackwell and cannabis compliance expert Chelsea Mulligan, The Open Dør concept was designed to remove the complexities from cannabis and help license holders enter the market faster and with more efficiency. Blackwell will serve as CEO and Mulligan will serve as COO at The Open Dør.

"After years of professional interactions and collaboration with Kathryn and Chelsea, we made the decision to back this exciting new venture that we believe the regulated cannabis market desperately needs in its evolution as an emerging industry," stated Bryan McLaren, CEO of Zoned Properties.

Pioneered by proven business professionals and led by strong female visionaries, The Open Dør provides a modern cannabis retail model with a turnkey approach. Through Zoned Properties, McLaren will serve as Strategic Real Estate Advisor at The Open Dør, providing an extra layer of start-up support.

"The Open Dør gives cannabis stakeholders and dispensary license holders the opportunity to invest in a franchise brand built on proven and compliant operations with an elevated consumer retail experience," said The Open Dør co-founders in a joint statement.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, cannabis franchise opportunities with The Open Dør are available in states throughout the U.S. with legal medical and adult-use marijuana programs.

"We believe The Open Dør will become one of the most important, value-driven catalysts for Zoned Properties to expand its business model and grow to meet the needs of our industry. The Open Dør team and its consumer-focused culture represents a bright future for the cannabis community," commented McLaren. "We intend to provide on-going support for the expansion of The Open Dør, positioning Zoned Properties to directly benefit from both the organizational partnership and future equity rights related to the convertible start-up capital we provided."

About Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQB: ZDPY):

Zoned Properties is a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to provide real estate and sustainability services for clients in the regulated cannabis industry, positioning the company for real estate acquisitions and revenue growth. We intend to pioneer sustainable development for emerging industries, including the regulated cannabis industry. We are an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Forbes Real Estate Council. We focus on investing capital to acquire and develop commercial properties to be leased on a triple-net basis, and engaging clients that face zoning, permitting, development, and operational challenges. We provide development strategies and advisory services that could potentially have a major impact on cash flow and property value. We do not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, as amended (the "CSA").

Website: www.ZonedProperties.com Twitter: @ZonedProperties LinkedIN: @ZonedProperties

About The Open Dør:

Established in 2020, The Open Dør is a national cannabis retail franchise offering license holders and industry stakeholders the opportunity to invest in a turnkey dispensary model in legal medical marijuana and adult-use markets. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Open Dør leadership team includes co-founder and CEO Kathryn Blackwell, co-founder and COO Chelsea Mulligan, and Strategic Real Estate Advisor Bryan McLaren.

Designed to remove the complexities from dispensary operations, The Open Dør cannabis franchise opportunity includes license to brand name, access to architectural dispensary drawings, product contracts and negotiations, operational procedures and support, staff training and educational modules, real estate and zoning guidance, corporate social responsibility assimilation, as well as ongoing support.

For more information visit www.TheOpenDor.com.

