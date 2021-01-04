Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO As Company Nears Commercialization Of TRUFORMA™

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, today announced the appointment of Robert Cohen as Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Cohen previously served as the Company's Interim CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Cohen brings to Zomedica more than 30 years of executive leadership and operations experience from the medical device, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Following his earlier tenure at three multi-billion-dollar medical technology companies, Mr. Cohen built shareholder value at a series of smaller organizations as Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Directors recruited Mr. Cohen due to his successful track record in building early-stage companies and developing and launching a series of medical devices and biotechnology products. Mr. Cohen will continue to drive the completion of the development and commercialization of the Company's TRUFORMA™ point-of-care diagnostic platform.

Mr. Jeffrey Rowe, Chairman of the Board, commented, "Over the past six months we have enjoyed collaborating with Rob and have been thoroughly impressed with his business acumen and the professional leadership skills he has brought to Zomedica at such a crucial time. The Board is excited that Rob has agreed to accept the CEO position as we near our most pivotal milestone. Rob's successful track record in launching medical devices is perfectly aligned for Zomedica's needs as we complete the development of our TRUFORMA™ platform and achieve its commercial launch. The Board and our employees remain excited about the near-term launch, our commercialization strategy, and Zomedica's longer-term growth opportunity."

"I am honored to move into the CEO role at this most pivotal time," commented Robert Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica. "Since I initially joined the Company this past June, I have had time to appreciate the strong capabilities of not only our Board of Directors, but also the entire Zomedica team, and I proudly can say that I believe that we are strongly positioned to capitalize on our commercial launch. The industry dynamics are extremely exciting, and we believe that the large addressable diagnostic market opportunity lends itself perfectly to our TRUFORMA™ point-of-care diagnostic platform."

About ZomedicaBased in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for dogs and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Investor Relations Contact: PCG Advisory Kirin Smith, President ksmith@pcgadvisory.com+1 646.863.6519