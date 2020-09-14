Zomedica Announces Letter To Shareholders In Connection With Annual And Special Virtual-Only Meeting  

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) announced today that its proxy solicitor, Alliance Advisors, mailed the following letter to selected shareholders in advance of its Annual and Special Virtual-Only Meeting of Shareholders to be held on September 25, 2020.

Dear Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. Shareholder:

Our records reflect that you have not yet voted your shares with respect to Proposal 3 to be acted upon at the Annual and Special Virtual-Only Meeting of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. to be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., Eastern time, pursuant to which shareholders are being asked to approve a reverse stock split, or consolidation, of our common shares at a ratio between one-for-25 and one-for-50.

The reverse stock split is intended to increase the per share trading price of our common shares in order to maintain the listing of the common shares on the NYSE American exchange. The board believes that it is in the best interest of shareholders to effect a reverse split to maintain our NYSE American listing. Additionally, increasing the trading price of our common shares could increase the interest of institutional and other investors in our common shares and may expand the pool of investors that may consider investing in our company. If we are unable to maintain our NYSE American listing, our common shares would cease to trade on the NYSE American and would trade in the over-the-counter market on either the OTC Bulletin Board or the "pink sheets" maintained by the National Quotation Bureau. We believe the loss of our NYSE American listing would significantly impact the liquidity of your common shares and could negatively affect the trading price of your common shares. As a result, the board recommends that you vote your shares FOR Proposal 3.

Please note that the reverse stock split will affect all of our shareholders uniformly and will not affect any shareholder's percentage ownership interest or proportionate voting power, except for minor adjustment due to fractional shares.

Please vote your shares today by calling (833) 670 - 0700 Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Alternatively, if you wish you can email me your voting instructions at mcarlson@allianceadvisors.com .

Sincerely,

Melissa Carlson

Vice President

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Additional Information

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. has prepared a Management Proxy Circular and Proxy Statement dated August 6, 2020, as well as a supplement thereto dated August 20, 2020 (collectively, the "Circular"). The Circular is being provided to shareholders pursuant to notice and access procedures under applicable securities laws that we are utilizing in connection with the meeting, and also may be accessed at the Company's profile on EDGAR in the United States at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR in Canada at www.SEDAR.com. Further, copies of the Circular may be obtained from our proxy solicitor, Alliance Advisors at pcasey@allianceadvisors.com. Shareholders are strongly advised to read the Circular and related meeting materials before voting on matters to be considered at the meeting.

