Zogenix Dravet Syndrome Photo Diary Contest Raises $50,000 For Dravet Syndrome And Epilepsy Foundations

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zogenix, a global biopharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced it will donate $50,000 to be equally divided between the Dravet Syndrome Foundation and Epilepsy Foundation, in support of the work they do for patients and families in the United States impacted by a rare, severe form of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome. The Dravet syndrome community helped raise these donations by participating in the FINTEPLA Photo Diary, a charitable campaign and contest hosted by Zogenix to celebrate everyday moments in life with fewer seizures.

The everyday moments honored in the campaign and contest are meaningful for the Dravet syndrome community because those with Dravet syndrome may have multiple seizures per day. Dravet syndrome is marked by these unpredictable and often prolonged seizures and significant developmental, motor and behavioral impairments.

Hundreds of photos were submitted as part of the Photo Diary contest, and Zogenix committed to donating $25 for each "Like" or share of a photo. The three families whose submissions in the Photo Diary campaign received the most "Likes" and shares received prizes as the contest winners -- including a grand prize of a professional photo shoot to capture more everyday moments. Two runner-up families received iPads.

FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) oral solution, CIV, is a prescription medicine approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020 to treat seizures associated with Dravet syndrome in patients 2 years of age and older. In a clinical study, when added to other antiepileptic medicines, FINTEPLA was shown to reduce monthly seizures by 79% on average in patients taking 0.7 mg/kg/day of FINTEPLA, compared to a 16% reduction in patients taking other antiepileptic medicines and placebo. Due to the risk of heart valve problems and pulmonary arterial hypertension, FINTEPLA is available only through the FINTEPLA REMS Program in the US. Please read Important Safety Information, including Boxed Warning below. More information about FINTEPLA in the U.S. can be found at Fintepla.com.

"These everyday moments in life with fewer seizures have been a blessing. We were motivated to share our photos for the opportunity to give back to the community and show our experience with FINTEPLA," said Erika, the caregiver whose submission won the grand prize. "We're proud to celebrate these favorite moments with our community and honored to represent this inspiring campaign as the contest Grand Prize winner. It was truly amazing to see the response from the community and to participate in a campaign that has raised $50,000 for organizations that help families like ours."

"We appreciate community initiatives like the Photo Diary that celebrate the Dravet syndrome community and the progress we are making together in treating Dravet syndrome. The powerful images families shared remind us of how meaningful moments between seizures are, and the difference they make for families living with Dravet syndrome and for us all," said Mary Anne Meskis, Executive Director of the Dravet Syndrome Foundation. "We'd like to thank the Dravet syndrome community for participating in the Photo Diary, and for raising $25,000 to support our organization's ongoing mission to one day cure this rare, intractable form of epilepsy."

